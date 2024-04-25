India News

Suresh Gopi's assets: Know Thrissur BJP candidate’s net worth

Image credits: our own

1. Suresh Gopi's electoral journey:

Suresh Gopi, despite facing defeats in previous elections from Thrissur, remains optimistic about his third attempt in the upcoming polls.

Image credits: our own

2. Assets declaration:

Gopi has disclosed his assets, comprising both movable and immovable properties, amounting to over Rs 12 crore in his nomination papers.

Image credits: our own

3. Electoral opponents:

Gopi is pitted against formidable opponents, including Congress' K Muraleedharan and CPI's VS Sunilkumar.

Image credits: our own

4. Financial disclosure:

According to the affidavit submitted along with his nomination papers, Gopi reported an income of Rs 4,39,68,960 for the financial year 2023-24.

Image credits: our own

5. Assets breakdown:

Gopi's movable assets, including vehicles and gold, total to slightly over Rs 4 crore, while his immovable assets are valued at Rs 8,59,37,943.

Image credits: our own

6. Liabilities:

Alongside his assets, Gopi also declared liabilities, including bank and vehicle loans, totaling around Rs 61 lakh.

Image credits: our own

7. Legal entanglements:

Gopi faces legal challenges, with four criminal cases against him, including charges related to unlawful assembly, outraging the modesty of a woman, and alleged motor tax evasion.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One