Suresh Gopi's assets: Know Thrissur BJP candidate’s net worth

India News
Suresh Gopi, despite facing defeats in previous elections from Thrissur, remains optimistic about his third attempt in the upcoming polls.
Gopi has disclosed his assets, comprising both movable and immovable properties, amounting to over Rs 12 crore in his nomination papers.
Gopi is pitted against formidable opponents, including Congress' K Muraleedharan and CPI's VS Sunilkumar.
According to the affidavit submitted along with his nomination papers, Gopi reported an income of Rs 4,39,68,960 for the financial year 2023-24.
Gopi's movable assets, including vehicles and gold, total to slightly over Rs 4 crore, while his immovable assets are valued at Rs 8,59,37,943.
Alongside his assets, Gopi also declared liabilities, including bank and vehicle loans, totaling around Rs 61 lakh.
Gopi faces legal challenges, with four criminal cases against him, including charges related to unlawful assembly, outraging the modesty of a woman, and alleged motor tax evasion.