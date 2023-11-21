Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Home Minister G Parameshwar instructs stringent monitoring of fake news, social media

    Karnataka's Home Minister Parameshwar directs swift action against misleading social media content, inspecting monitoring units. He stresses technical training for staff and meticulous documentation. Additionally, he scrutinizes traffic violation procedures, emphasizing impounding for unpaid fines. CCTV surveillance review and vigilance during sessions are highlighted by the Police Commissioner.

    Karnataka’s Home Minister G. Parameshwar issued firm directives to swiftly address the dissemination of false news, incendiary statements, or misleading videos on social media that could potentially disturb societal peace. During his visit to the city's police commissioner on Monday, he personally inspected the Social Media Monitoring Unit and control rooms, providing recommendations for efficient functioning.

    His visit to the Social Media Monitoring Unit included a detailed briefing on the actions taken against objectionable content and misinformation. He emphasized the need to assign officers and staff equipped with adequate technical training for monitoring social media activities effectively. Also, Parameshwar conducted an overview of the city's control room operations, wireless department procedures, and record-keeping protocols, stressing the importance of meticulous documentation.

    The Home Minister also outlined specific measures regarding traffic rule violations, suggesting a seven-day grace period for fine payment. He directed that if fines remained unpaid or court summons were ignored, vehicles should be impounded. Parameshwar scrutinized the fine imposition process and the mechanism for generating challans.

    He also personally reviewed the CCTV footage from various roundabouts and roads in Belagavi city. He stressed the necessity for officers monitoring the cameras to possess comprehensive knowledge about each camera's location and instructed that footage from cameras installed under the Smart City project be diligently monitored. Commissioner of Police SN Siddaramappa elaborated on the functioning of different units during this inspection.

    Emphasizing the active status of the social media monitoring unit, Siddaramappa highlighted recent cases registered in response to monitored activities.

    Commissioner Siddaramappa also assured stringent vigilance as a precautionary measure during the ongoing session to prevent any untoward incidents. Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohan Jagadish outlined the immediate registration of cases under the IT Act against objectionable posts, communal sentiments, or provocative content found within the city.

