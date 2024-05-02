Meet Victoria Shi, Ukraine's AI-generated spokesperson for foreign ministry amid war with Russia (WATCH)

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday unveiled a virtual artificial intelligence spokesperson tasked with providing updates on various matters, including the ongoing conflict with Russia.

According to reports from the Kyiv Post, the virtual representative, named Victoria Shi, is modeled after Ukrainian singer and influencer Rosalie Nombre, who has collaborated with the ministry on this initiative.

A video featuring the virtual spokesperson has been shared by the ministry on X (formerly known as Twitter), announcing that updates from Victoria Shi will be available on the MFA's official website and across its social media channels.

"Meet Victoria Shi - a digital representative of the MFA of Ukraine, created using AI to provide timely updates on consular affairs! For the first time in history, the MFA of Ukraine has presented a digital persona that will officially comment for the media," the ministry said on X.

In a press release, the ministry stated that Nombre generously agreed to provide her voice and likeness for the project "pro bono."

"My name symbolises our main goal - the victory of Ukraine, and my last name - the artificial intelligence that created me. My work will consist of reporting operational and verified information of the consular department of the MFA of Ukraine to the public," Shi says in the teaser video.

"I will inform journalists of news about the work of consuls in protecting the rights and interests of Ukrainian citizens abroad, responding to incidents or emergency situations and other news," the virtual representative further said.

The Kyiv Post cited the ministry as affirming its implementation of various measures, such as QR codes, to prevent digital counterfeiting. The ministry elaborated that these steps aim to streamline processes and conserve resources, particularly in the context of wartime operations.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, emphasized to the Post that these initiatives will enable real diplomats to operate more efficiently, allowing them to concentrate on other crucial tasks, such as providing assistance to citizens.

