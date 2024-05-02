Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Meet Victoria Shi, Ukraine's AI-generated spokesperson for foreign ministry amid war with Russia (WATCH)

    Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday unveiled a virtual artificial intelligence spokesperson tasked with providing updates on various matters, including the ongoing conflict with Russia.

    Meet Victoria Shi, Ukraine's AI-generated spokesperson for foreign ministry amid war with Russia (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 2, 2024, 2:59 PM IST

    Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday unveiled a virtual artificial intelligence spokesperson tasked with providing updates on various matters, including the ongoing conflict with Russia.

    According to reports from the Kyiv Post, the virtual representative, named Victoria Shi, is modeled after Ukrainian singer and influencer Rosalie Nombre, who has collaborated with the ministry on this initiative.

    A video featuring the virtual spokesperson has been shared by the ministry on X (formerly known as Twitter), announcing that updates from Victoria Shi will be available on the MFA's official website and across its social media channels.

    "Meet Victoria Shi - a digital representative of the MFA of Ukraine, created using AI to provide timely updates on consular affairs! For the first time in history, the MFA of Ukraine has presented a digital persona that will officially comment for the media," the ministry said on X.

    In a press release, the ministry stated that Nombre generously agreed to provide her voice and likeness for the project "pro bono."

    "My name symbolises our main goal - the victory of Ukraine, and my last name - the artificial intelligence that created me. My work will consist of reporting operational and verified information of the consular department of the MFA of Ukraine to the public," Shi says in the teaser video.

    "I will inform journalists of news about the work of consuls in protecting the rights and interests of Ukrainian citizens abroad, responding to incidents or emergency situations and other news," the virtual representative further said.

    The Kyiv Post cited the ministry as affirming its implementation of various measures, such as QR codes, to prevent digital counterfeiting. The ministry elaborated that these steps aim to streamline processes and conserve resources, particularly in the context of wartime operations.

    Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, emphasized to the Post that these initiatives will enable real diplomats to operate more efficiently, allowing them to concentrate on other crucial tasks, such as providing assistance to citizens.

    Last Updated May 2, 2024, 2:59 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UCLA campus chaos: Anti-Israel protesters hurl 'shame on you' chants at police amid heavy deployment (WATCH) snt

    UCLA campus chaos: Anti-Israel protesters hurl 'shame on you' chants at police amid heavy deployment (WATCH)

    Pakistan Congress partnership fully exposed PM Modi after Fawad Chaudhry endorses Rahul Gandhi (WATCH) snt

    'Pakistan-Congress partnership fully exposed': PM Modi after Fawad Chaudhry endorses Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Kerala man sentenced to 6 years of imprisonment over fatal crash in UK RKN

    Kerala man sentenced to 6 years of imprisonment over fatal crash in UK

    Dubai gears up for heavy rainfall, airports and government issue travel advisories; check details AJR

    Dubai gears up for heavy rainfall, airports and government issue travel advisories; check details

    Goldy Brar, mastermind of Sidhu Moosewala murder, is ALIVE; US police confirm reports of death not true vkp

    Goldy Brar, mastermind of Sidhu Moosewala murder, is ALIVE; US police confirm reports of death not true

    Recent Stories

    BJP leader Maneka Gandhi's assets declared: From 3.5 kg gold to rifle more; Check details gcw

    Maneka Gandhi's assets declared: From 3.5 kg gold to rifle & more; Check details

    Kerala: Educational institutions across the state to remain closed till May 6 due to extreme heat rkn

    Kerala: Educational institutions across the state to remain closed till May 6 due to extreme heatwave

    Rupali Ganguly to quit Anupamaa after joining BJP? RBA

    Rupali Ganguly to quit Anupamaa after joining BJP? Read THIS

    Mumps cases surge in Delhi and NCR: Signs, symptoms and ways to keep your children safe AJR

    Mumps cases surge in Delhi and NCR: Signs, symptoms and ways to keep your children safe

    What are Mumps? How does it spread? Precautions from this diseases RKK

    What are Mumps? How does it spread? Precautions from this diseases

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon