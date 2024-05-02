Karnataka Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain’s video call goes viral, FIR lodged

A video featuring Ramanagara's Congress MLA HA Iqbal Hussain in a private discussion with a young woman, recognized as a district Congress office bearer, has surfaced, sparking controversy amid the aftermath of sexual assault accusations against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. Hussain responded, alleging political sabotage, while Minister KN Rajanna defended him.

Following the controversy surrounding Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna’s sex scandal, another WhatsApp video featuring Ramanagara's Congress MLA HA Iqbal Hussain has emerged, igniting controversy on various social media platforms. Lasting 2 minutes and 27 seconds, the video shows Hussain engaged in a private discussion with a young woman recognized as a district Congress office bearer.

The appearance of the video comes shortly after the widely publicized sexual assault accusations against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. Adding to the controversy, accompanying Hussain's video are photographs depicting the woman in question alongside several politicians from the district.



Addressing the media, MLA Iqbal Hussain responded to the circulating video, stating, "There may be a video where I have spoken. Opponents have leaked this kind of video because of my victory. All these are coming. Let's see what is the truth in it." He further added that a decision regarding legal action, including filing a police complaint, has not been reached yet.



Minister KN Rajanna also weighed in on the matter, defending Hussain, stating, "Iqbal Hussain is a gentleman. He said that the allegations against such people are not correct."

In response to the video's circulation, the young woman involved has complained to the Sen police station, alleging that the video was created without her consent and subsequently leaked online. She asserts that the act constitutes defamation and has called for legal action against the responsible parties.

