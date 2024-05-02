Kengeri records all-time high temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius in Bengaluru

Bengaluru has shattered temperature records, with Kengeri hitting a historic high of 41.8 degrees Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department has noted a city-wide heatwave, with several areas experiencing temperatures above 40 degrees. A heat wave alert has been issued across Karnataka, with predictions of continued high temperatures until May 5.

Bengaluru, once famed for its mild weather, has now seen temperatures soar to unprecedented levels. The city's historical temperature records have been shattered, with the area of Kengeri reaching a sweltering high of 41.8 degrees Celsius, the highest ever recorded in the city.

This significant increase in temperatures began with a record-setting 38.5 degrees Celsius on April 28, previously the highest for the year, until it was eclipsed by the temperatures on April 30. The Karnataka Natural Disaster Management Center (KSNDMC) noted that nearby Bidarhalli also registered a high of 41.3 degrees Celsius.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) highlighted that this summer, Bengaluru has consistently seen the mercury rise, with several localities recording temperatures well above 40 degrees Celsius. Bengaluru University, Lal Bagh, and Yelahanka all recorded temperatures of 40.1, 40.5, and 40.8 degrees Celsius respectively, demonstrating the widespread nature of this heatwave.

Moreover, the IMD has pointed out an unusual trend this season: the night temperatures in Bengaluru are also higher than usual, adding to the discomfort of the residents.

Reflecting on records, the city's previous high was 39.2 degrees Celsius on April 25, 2016. The consistent climb in temperature this year suggests a significant shift in Bengaluru’s climate pattern. Areas around the HAL airport have recorded temperatures of 37.5 degrees Celsius, underscoring the city-wide impact of the heat.

The heatwave is not confined to Bengaluru alone; it spans across Karnataka with Kalaburagi registering the highest state temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius. The severe conditions have prompted the IMD to issue a heat wave alert for multiple districts including Bidar, Kalaburagi, and even the Bangalore Urban and Rural districts, warning that the extreme temperatures are likely to persist until May 5.

Residents and authorities are on high alert as the city, once known for its moderate climate, braces for more hot days ahead. The rising temperatures have triggered concerns about the potential impacts on daily life and the overall well-being of the community.

Latest Videos