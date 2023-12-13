Karnataka govt weighs to clear land encroachments related to BDA, BBMP

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar asserts action against BDA and BBMP encroachments, regardless of influence, addressing BJP concerns. Emphasizes mapping efforts, and hints at influential figures facing eviction. Assures imminent launch of irrigation projects amid pending inspection.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has asserted an unwavering stance on clearing encroachments on Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palika (BBMP) spaces, stating that influential individuals involved will face decisive action.

Addressing queries from BJP member Munirathna, Shivakumar emphasized the commitment of successive state governments towards earnestly reclaiming government lands from encroachments. He underscored that the Congress-led administration shares the same resolve and will not tolerate any hindrance in the eviction of encroachers, regardless of their stature.



Highlighting the ongoing mapping efforts, Shivakumar indicated that these initiatives will unearth existing encroachments. He acknowledged that certain encroachment cases are entangled in legal proceedings, affirming that prompt action will be taken against encroachments obstructing public usage.

During discussions, Munirathna highlighted encroachment concerns in Ward No. 73 and Pramod Layout within his constituency, suggesting that influential names might be implicated upon clearance. In response, DK Shivakumar subtly queried if anyone could wield more influence than Muniratna.



Shivakumar also shed light on the Venkateshwari and Kulhalli Hunnoor High Irrigation projects in Theradala Constituency, stressing that the projects, valued at ₹1.10 lakh crore, will be initiated imminently. He assured fellow BJP member Siddu Savadi that 95% of the project work has been completed, with the pending electrical inspection to be swiftly concluded before project commencement.

Siddu Savadi articulated the substantial benefits these irrigation projects would bring to local farmers, urging the expeditious completion of the electrical inspection to expedite the project launch.