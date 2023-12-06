Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BDA controversy: Retired officers under scrutiny for contract work amid corruption claims in Bengaluru

    Concerns mount over Bengaluru Development Authority's retention of retired officers on contract, sparking citizen discontent and doubts about transparency. Reports reveal named retirees working in various roles, hindering progress and new opportunities. Allegations of malpractice and a reluctance to onboard new talent surface, prompting calls for transparency and a revamp of staffing policies.

    Amidst mounting concerns about the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), questions have surfaced regarding the continued employment of retired officers on a contractual basis within the organization. This development has triggered a wave of discontent among citizens, raising doubts about transparency and efficiency within the BDA.

    Reports indicate that several retired officers, despite their official retirement, have resumed their duties within the BDA, now working on contract roles. Names and roles of retired individuals currently engaged in various capacities within the organization have come to light, suggesting a prolonged presence that some view as hindering progress.

    The list includes retired officers such as V. Manjunath, Sampath Kumar, Subbarao, Hosalaiah, Chikkegowda, and several others, who continue to work within the BDA in different departments and roles, raising concerns about a lack of new opportunities and the perpetuation of old practices.

    Allegations of malpractice and a reluctance to facilitate new entrants have also emerged, further adding to the controversy. Social activist Taynadu Raghavendra has criticized the BDA, accusing it of harbouring corrupt practices and hindering the induction of fresh talent.

    The concern is that the prolonged stay of retired employees in key positions might impede the infusion of new ideas and approaches necessary for progress and efficiency within the organization. The reported reluctance to allow new hires to take charge has fueled discontent among those advocating for a more dynamic and inclusive work environment.

    The controversy has drawn attention to the Bangalore Development Authority's functioning, prompting calls for transparency, fairness, and a revamp of its staffing policies.

