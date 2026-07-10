A young child was injured after falling from a moving school van on Nandini Road in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. CCTV footage captured the moment the van's rear gate allegedly opened, causing the child to fall onto the road. Locals rushed to help before the van was stopped. No police complaint has been filed so far.

A shocking incident from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh has raised fresh concerns over the safety of children travelling in school vehicles after a young student fell from a moving school van. The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera and has now surfaced online. Fortunately, no heavy vehicle was passing behind the van when the child fell, preventing what could have been a far more serious tragedy.

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Child falls after van picks up speed

The incident took place around 1.30 pm on July 8 on Nandini Road. According to reports, a school van belonging to Forbells School in Khursipar was dropping children home after school, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar.

The CCTV footage shows that the van had just stopped to drop off one student. As it moved about 10 metres ahead and picked up speed, another child sitting at the rear reportedly lost balance and fell out through the back gate. The child landed on the road and rolled across the surface before coming to a stop.

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Shopkeepers and passers-by rush to help

People nearby reacted immediately after seeing the child fall.

A local shopkeeper rushed onto the road, picked up the injured child and moved the student to safety. Other passers-by also gathered at the spot and helped comfort the child, who reportedly suffered injuries to the face.

Witnesses then placed the child back inside the school van after it was brought to a halt.

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Van stopped nearly 300 metres away

According to eyewitnesses, the rear gate of the van had not been properly locked after another student got down a short distance earlier.

They claimed the driver drove off without checking whether the gate was securely closed. After the child fell, people shouted to alert the driver, but the van continued for nearly 300 metres before some bikers chased it down and forced it to stop.

Reports said a woman who had come to receive her own child also helped the injured student before the journey resumed.

Questions raised over school transport safety

The incident has sparked questions about the safety measures followed by school transport operators.

Reports said only the driver was present inside the van, with no conductor or attendant to supervise the children. Many local residents have called for stricter enforcement of school transport safety rules to prevent similar incidents.

So far, the child's family has not lodged a police complaint. As a result, no case has been registered, though the CCTV footage has brought the incident into public focus.

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