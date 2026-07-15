Malleshwaram residents have strongly opposed the Karnataka government's proposal to build a convention centre at the historic Mysore Lamps site. A Greenpeace India survey found 81% favour preserving the land as a public green space over new construction.

The Karnataka government's proposal to build a convention centre on the historic Mysore Lamps campus in Malleshwaram has faced strong opposition from local residents, who are demanding that the site be preserved as a public green space instead. Residents argue that converting the land into another large concrete structure would permanently alter the area's heritage and deprive the neighbourhood of one of its few remaining open spaces.

A recent survey conducted by Greenpeace India has highlighted the extent of this opposition. As part of its 'Bengaluru Rising' campaign, the organisation surveyed 245 residents of Malleshwaram. According to the findings, 81% of respondents described the government's proposal as "the height of foolishness" and said the land should instead be protected and developed as a public green space.

'Namma Hasiru Nadige' Walk Highlights Public Concerns

To amplify their concerns, Greenpeace India, along with the local residents' group Preeti4Malleswaram, organised a community walk titled 'Namma Hasiru Nadige' on Sunday. The survey findings were officially released during the event, which aimed to highlight the importance of safeguarding neighbourhood green spaces.

Hundreds of residents participated in the walk, carrying banners displaying the survey results and expressing their opposition to the proposed convention centre.

BK Shivaram, president of Kadu Malleshwara Galeyara Balaga, also participated in the event.

He said, "The Mysore Lamps campus is an integral part of Malleswaram's rich history and unique identity. We must preserve it for future generations."

He also suggested that the government rename the historic campus after Mysuru's Maharaja, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.

Residents Call for Preservation of Green Space

Residents said preserving the Mysore Lamps campus would be far more beneficial than allowing another concrete development to come up in Bengaluru. They emphasised that protecting and expanding public green spaces is essential for enhancing urban biodiversity, mitigating the effects of climate change, and improving the overall quality of life for residents.

Appeal to the State Government

The residents of Malleswaram have urged the Karnataka government to hold meaningful consultations with local communities and citizens' groups before taking a final decision on the future of the Mysore Lamps campus.

They have appealed to the authorities to consider public opinion and prioritise the preservation of this historic site as a public green space rather than proceeding with the proposed convention centre.