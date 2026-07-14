A viral video linked to Garib Rath Superfast has triggered widespread outrage after claims that a woman died during a medical emergency when fellow passengers' requests to stop the train were allegedly ignored. While the circumstances are yet to be officially established, the incident has renewed calls for better emergency medical facilities.

A heartbreaking video linked to Bandra to Delhi Train No. 12216 Garib Rath Superfast has gone viral on social media, leaving thousands of people deeply disturbed. The clip is being widely shared with claims that a woman died during the journey on July 12 after fellow passengers allegedly pleaded with the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) to stop the train at the nearest station so she could receive urgent medical treatment.

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According to posts circulating online, the woman fell seriously ill while travelling with her 18-year-old son. Passengers reportedly requested railway staff to arrange immediate medical help, but claimed their pleas were not acted upon in time. Social media users have also claimed that the young man believed his mother had only fainted, unaware that she had died.

These claims circulating on social media have not been independently verified by authorities.

Railway staff's role under scrutiny

The viral video has triggered intense debate over whether proper emergency procedures were followed. Many users questioned if the train could have been halted earlier or whether medical assistance should have been arranged more quickly.

At the same time, a person identifying himself as the TTE of the train posted online that he immediately informed railway control after learning about the passenger's condition. According to the comment, railway officials arranged medical assistance at Itola station, where an ambulance was waiting and the passenger was taken to hospital. This account has not been officially confirmed by Indian Railways. However, in a tweet by an official Railways' X account which support to rail users, it was mentioned that the concerned authorities were informed.

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Internet demands answers

The incident has sparked an emotional response across social media. Many users demanded strict action if any negligence is found and called for a detailed inquiry into the events.

Several people urged Indian Railways to improve emergency medical facilities on long-distance trains. Suggestions included placing trained medical staff on board, keeping oxygen cylinders and life-saving equipment in every train, and ensuring quicker coordination with hospitals during medical emergencies.

Others questioned whether passengers could have used the emergency alarm chain, while some argued that railway staff should have taken the lead in responding to the situation. Many people also shared their own experiences of facing medical emergencies while travelling by train, saying such incidents highlight the need for better preparedness.

Bigger questions over passenger safety

The tragedy has brought attention to emergency response systems on India's railway network, which carries millions of passengers every day. While trains are equipped with first-aid kits and passengers can seek medical assistance through railway helplines, the viral incident has led to fresh questions about how quickly help reaches passengers during life-threatening situations.

As the video continues to spread online, many users have tagged Indian Railways and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, demanding a transparent investigation. Whether there was any lapse in handling the emergency is expected to become clearer only after an official inquiry or statement from the railway authorities.

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