A 65-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly performing a black magic ritual on a judge’s chair at a court in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur. CCTV footage reportedly captured the woman sprinkling white mustard seeds inside the courtroom, leading to her arrest.

A 65-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly performing a black magic ritual at the chair of a judge inside a court in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district, police said. The incident was reported at the 1st Additional Senior Civil Judge and JMFC Court, where the woman allegedly entered the courtroom and sprinkled white mustard seeds on the judge’s chair as part of the suspected ritual.

The accused, identified as Manjula, allegedly carried out the act inside the courtroom premises. Police said the incident came to light after CCTV footage showed the woman approaching the judge’s chair and scattering the mustard seeds two days earlier.

CCTV Footage Helps Police Identify Accused

According to officials, the surveillance footage played a key role in identifying the woman and establishing the sequence of events. The recording allegedly showed her performing the activity near the judge’s chair before leaving the courtroom.

The incident raised concerns among court officials, following which the matter was brought to the attention of the police for further investigation.

Court Official Files Complaint

A complaint was filed by Nethra, the Chief Administrative Officer of the court, after which police registered a case and launched an investigation into the alleged incident.

Authorities are currently examining the circumstances surrounding the woman’s entry into the courtroom and the reason behind the alleged ritual.

Case Registered Under Karnataka Black Magic Act

Police have registered a case against Manjula under the Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Act, 2017.

Following her arrest, the woman was produced before the court, which remanded her to 14 days of judicial custody, police officials said.

Further investigation into the case is underway.