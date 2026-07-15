In a startling incident in Belagavi, Karnataka, a thief disguised as a beggar stole a smartphone valued at around Rs 1.5 lakh from a mobile store. The entire theft, which happened in the Goaves neighbourhood, was captured on CCTV footage. A police complaint has been filed at the Tilakwadi Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

A mobile phone valued at around Rs 1.5 lakh was reportedly taken from a mobile store by the thief posing as a beggar in a startling occurrence in Belagavi, Karnataka. The incident allegedly happened in front of store employees at a mobile store in Belagavi city's Goaves neighbourhood. According to reports, the accused entered the shop pretending to seek alms and allegedly made away with the expensive smartphone. When the phone vanished, the shop employees looked through the CCTV tape, which revealed the theft. The staff were allegedly astonished to see the accused doing the theft on the CCTV footage.

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In order to identify and track down the culprit, the police have filed a complaint and are reviewing the CCTV material. The Tilakwadi Police Station has jurisdiction over the event.