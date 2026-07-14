A four-year-old child was critically injured after falling from the first floor of a shopping complex in Karnataka's Chickballapur while the parents were shopping. CCTV footage captured the incident, which has gone viral on social media. The child is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

A four-year-old child suffered critical injuries after accidentally falling from the first floor of a shopping complex in Karnataka's Chickballapur district. The incident, which was caught on CCTV, has shocked social media, with many people urging parents to closely watch young children in public places. Police are investigating the incident and have begun examining the CCTV footage to understand exactly how the accident happened.

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Child falls while parents shop

The injured child has been identified as Gagan Sindhu, who had gone with the parents, Narayansaamy and Madhu, to buy clothes at Pillappa Complex in Chickballapur town, according to a report by the Hindu.

According to preliminary information, the parents were busy shopping inside a clothing store while the child was playing near the first-floor corridor. While holding onto the safety grill, the child reportedly lost balance and fell to the ground floor.

The family belongs to Gollaradoddi village in Chickballapur taluk.

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Child shifted to Bengaluru hospital

People at the shopping complex rushed to help the child immediately after the fall. The child was first taken for emergency treatment and was later shifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru.

Doctors are treating the boy, who remains in critical condition.

Police said they are verifying all the circumstances surrounding the incident. The CCTV footage from the shopping complex is being examined as part of the inquiry.

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Viral video sparks concern

The CCTV clip has spread widely on social media, prompting strong reactions from users.

Many people blamed the parents, saying young children should never be left unattended in crowded places. Several users urged parents to keep children within sight while shopping, warning that even a few moments of distraction can lead to serious accidents.

Others raised questions about the height and design of the safety railing, suggesting that shopping complexes should follow stricter safety standards to prevent such incidents. A few users also wished the child a speedy recovery.

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