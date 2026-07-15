Cyber fraudsters created a fake Facebook account in the name of Bengaluru Electronic City DCP M. Narayana to cheat people by advertising household items at low prices. Around seven victims reportedly lost ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 each in the latest scam.

Cyber criminals are becoming increasingly audacious, with fraudsters now impersonating senior police officers to scam unsuspecting members of the public. In a recent case, miscreants allegedly created a fake Facebook account in the name of M Narayana, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Electronic City, Bengaluru, and used it to deceive people into transferring money. The incident has raised fresh concerns about the growing misuse of social media and the increasing sophistication of cyber fraud.

Fake Account Used To Sell Household Items

According to police, fraudsters created a fake Facebook profile using the name and photograph of DCP M. Narayana, making it appear as though the account belonged to the IPS officer.

Using the fake account, the accused posted advertisements claiming to sell used household appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines and other items, at heavily discounted prices. Believing the offers to be genuine because they appeared to come from a senior police officer, several people transferred money to the fraudsters in advance. The accused allegedly collected the payments and disappeared without delivering any of the promised items.

Several People Duped Despite Earlier Case

Police said a case related to the fake account had already been registered in May. However, the fraudsters allegedly continued operating the account.

Over the past two to three days, around seven people reportedly fell victim to the scam. Each victim is said to have lost between ₹20,000 and ₹30,000 after transferring money to the fraudsters.

DCP Issues Public Warning

After being alerted by friends about the fake account, DCP M Narayana released a video urging the public to remain vigilant.

He appealed to people not to trust any social media posts or financial transactions made in his name and cautioned them against transferring money without proper verification.

An FIR has been registered at Hebbagodi Police Station, and police have launched an investigation to trace those responsible for creating the fake account and defrauding members of the public.

Police Urge Public To Stay Vigilant

The incident highlights how cyber criminals are exploiting the identities of senior officials to gain the trust of unsuspecting victims. Police have advised the public to verify the authenticity of anyone selling goods on social media before making any payment.

People have also been urged to be cautious of attractive offers shared in the names of police officers, government officials or celebrities. They have been advised to avoid transferring money to unknown UPI IDs or bank accounts without proper verification.