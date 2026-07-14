A 31-year-old woman, Shehna, was found hanging inside her home in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district. Police have detained her male friend, who was present at the house and allegedly admitted to slapping and grabbing her by the neck during an argument. While the post-mortem has reportedly termed the death a suicide, police continue investigation.

The death of a 31-year-old woman in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district has sparked a detailed police investigation after suspicious circumstances emerged at the scene. The woman, identified as Shehna, was found hanging inside her house in Adoor, while her male friend was reportedly present in the home. Police have taken the man into custody for questioning as they continue to examine whether the case involves suicide, abetment to suicide or any other offence.

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Woman found hanging inside her home

The incident came to light on Monday when Shehna, a resident of Kottamukal near Adoor, was found hanging from a staircase railing using a shawl. She was living separately from her husband and was the mother of one child.

Police reached the house after receiving information about the incident and shifted the body for a post-mortem examination. Officers said they became suspicious after noticing bloodstains on the body and at the scene, prompting them to detain the man who was inside the house at the time.

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Friend questioned over argument

According to police, the man, a resident of Ezhamkulam near Adoor and a friend of Shehna, told investigators that the two had argued before the incident. The dispute was reportedly linked to a photograph stored on his mobile phone.

During questioning, he allegedly admitted that he slapped Shehna and grabbed her by the neck during the argument. He later claimed that he remained inside another room and, after hearing a sound, found her hanging.

Police have not accepted his version as the final account and are continuing their investigation.

Family suspects foul play

Shehna's relatives have rejected the claim that she died by suicide and have demanded a thorough investigation. They believe the circumstances surrounding her death are suspicious and have urged police to uncover what really happened.

Neighbours reportedly heard shouting from the house before the incident, adding to the family's concerns.

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Investigation continues

A post-mortem examination conducted at Kottayam Medical College reportedly certified the cause of death as suicide. However, police said the medical findings are only one part of the investigation.

Officials are examining forensic evidence, witness statements and the events leading up to the incident before deciding whether charges such as abetment to suicide or any other offence should be filed.

Police have said that further legal action will depend on the outcome of the ongoing investigation.