Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah vows stern action against feticide, advocates for Tulu recognition

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has declared a resolute stance against criminal acts such as embryo detection and feticide. Expressing concern over a reported case in the state, he emphasised the need for strict action against wrongdoers, signalling an upcoming meeting to discuss and decide on appropriate measures.

This commitment to addressing feticide comes in the wake of Siddaramaiah's observance of India's Constitution Day, where he laid floral wreaths at Ambedkar's statue in front of the Vidhana Soudha. Amidst these discussions, the Chief Minister has also shown a keen interest in the Telangana elections, expressing confidence in the congress party's victory.

Responding to opposition party leader R. Ashok's claims of a move to remove him from office, Siddaramaiah remained composed, refraining from immediate comment. Similarly, he avoided responding to statements regarding the caste census report, indicating a willingness to address such matters at a later time. Siddaramaiah has pledged efforts to make Tulu an additional language in Karnataka.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 'Bengaluru Kambala,' he acknowledged the rich cultural heritage of Tulu-speaking people and their demand for official recognition. Promising discussions with the Minister of Kannada and Culture, he aims to explore the possibility of adding Tulu as an additional language. In a nod to cultural diversity, Siddaramaiah commended the introduction of coastal sports, particularly kambala, to Bengaluru. He highlighted the historical significance of these traditional activities and suggested the need for an annual event to promote such sports among the masses in the city.