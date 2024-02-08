Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka : CM Siddaramaiah addresses Janaspandana program, touts 98 percent application disposal rate

    Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed the state-level Janaspandana programme at Vidhana Soudha on February 8, highlighting the government's commitment to governance. Reflecting on the first Janaspandana programme on November 27, Siddaramaiah announced a 98 percent disposal rate of applications, emphasising the administration's dedication to addressing citizens' concerns.
     

    Karnataka : CM Siddaramaiah addresses Janaspandan program, touts 98 percent application disposal rate
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 1:21 PM IST

    Speaking about the government's vision to connect with the people, Siddaramaiah highlighted the expansive reach of public relations programmes, with a total of 108 conducted across all districts. The Janaspandana initiative extends to the taluk and district levels, allowing citizens to submit unresolved issues for consideration at the state level. The Chief Minister assured that the government would provide solutions to legitimate problems, even offering a transparent process by issuing a back letter with reasons in case of legal obstacles. 

    Siddaramaiah outlined a clear directive to officials, mandating the disposal of applications within three months. He stressed the importance of streamlining the governance system to ensure a prompt and efficient response to the public's issues. Refuting criticism from opposition leaders, Siddaramaiah highlighted the government's successful implementation of guarantee schemes within eight months of assuming power, dismissing claims of impending financial bankruptcy. 

    The Chief Minister articulated the government's commitment to social and economic equality, framing guarantee schemes as a powerful tool to eliminate inequality. Drawing inspiration from constitutional principles and the ideology of Basavadi Sharan, Siddaramaiah asserted that fostering brotherhood and equality is crucial for maintaining peace and tranquilly in society. He concluded by emphasising the indispensability of law and order for attracting capital investment and fostering a robust social economy in the state. 

    The event witnessed an early surge of attendees from far and wide, prompting organisers to commence the application registration process ahead of schedule at 8:30 a.m. Thousands of eager participants have already converged on the venue, queuing up for tokens and engaging with various departments represented at over 30 counters.

    Notably, the Revenue Department counter saw an unexpected influx, leading to the swift opening of an additional counter and the reorganisation of seating arrangements. Bengaluru Central DCP Shekhar closely monitored the deployment of a robust security apparatus consisting of 936 personnel, including ACPs, inspectors, sub-inspectors, police constables, and home guards, to ensure the smooth conduct of the program. The traffic police have implemented changes to vehicular routes around Vidhana Soudha. 

    The traffic police have designated certain roads for public parking while prohibiting others as part of these traffic adjustments. The traffic police's proactive measures and BMTC's additional bus arrangements from Majestic to Vidhana Soudha  are made for the smooth arrival of individuals from all corners of the state for the Janaspandana program.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 1:42 PM IST
