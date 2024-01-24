Karnataka: Brother's cruel act follows sister's inter-caste affair; Pushes her, his mother into lake at Hunsur

A tragic incident in Maruru village, Mysore district, saw Anita and her daughter, Dhanushree, lose their lives after being pushed into a lake by Anita's son, Nitin. The motive behind the shocking act is believed to be linked to Dhanushree's romantic involvement with a youth from a different caste, causing family discord. The Hunsur rural police are conducting an investigation.

A shocking incident has sent shockwaves in the community of Maruru village of Hunsur taluk in the Mysore district, a mother and daughter lost their lives after being pushed into a local lake. The victims have been identified as Anita, 43, and her 19-year-old daughter, Dhanushree.

The devastating turn of events unfolded when Anita's son, Nitin, took a ride with his mother and sister on a bike. Nitin allegedly brought them to a stop near the lake, where he pushed Dhanushree into the water. In an attempt to save her daughter, Anita too was tragically pushed into the lake by her son.



Sources reveal that Dhanushree was romantically involved with a youth from a different caste, leading to strained relations and differing opinions within the family. The issue had reportedly caused a rift among the siblings, with conflicting views tearing at the fabric of brother-sister relationships.

Local authorities swiftly responded to the emergency, with firemen retrieving the lifeless bodies from the lake. The incident has prompted an investigation by the Hunsur rural police, and a case has been registered.