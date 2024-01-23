Karnataka: Woman active on social media found dead in Melukote, Mandya

The lifeless body of 28-year-old teacher Deepika was found buried in Melukote, Mandya district. Missing since January 20, her discovery has shocked the community. Mandya SP Yatish visited the site, and the investigation is complicated by her active social media presence. Police seek public assistance for information on this distressing case.

An incident unfolded in Melukote of Srirangapatna taluk in Mandya district, where the lifeless body of 28-year-old Deepika, a local school teacher, was discovered yesterday evening. The perpetrators responsible for her death callously buried her in the soil, leaving the community in shock.

Deepika, a resident of Manikyahalli village in Pandavapur taluk, had been working as a dedicated teacher at a SET school in Melukote. The unsettling events began when she went missing after leaving for school on the afternoon of January 20. Concerned family members reported her disappearance to the police later that evening.



The distressing discovery of Deepika's lifeless body took place at the foothills of Melukote Hill. The circumstances surrounding the missing woman and the subsequent murder have sparked significant suspicion within the community. Mandya SP Yatish personally visited the incident site to inspect the scene.

It has been revealed that Deepika was an active presence on social media, adding another layer of complexity to the investigation. The Mandya district police are urging anyone with information related to the case to come forward and assist in the investigation.