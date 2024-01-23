Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Woman active on social media found dead in Melukote, Mandya

    The lifeless body of 28-year-old teacher Deepika was found buried in Melukote, Mandya district. Missing since January 20, her discovery has shocked the community. Mandya SP Yatish visited the site, and the investigation is complicated by her active social media presence. Police seek public assistance for information on this distressing case.

    Karnataka: Woman active on social media found dead in Melukote, Mandya vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 11:27 AM IST

    An incident unfolded in Melukote of Srirangapatna taluk in Mandya district, where the lifeless body of 28-year-old Deepika, a local school teacher, was discovered yesterday evening. The perpetrators responsible for her death callously buried her in the soil, leaving the community in shock.

    Deepika, a resident of Manikyahalli village in Pandavapur taluk, had been working as a dedicated teacher at a SET school in Melukote. The unsettling events began when she went missing after leaving for school on the afternoon of January 20. Concerned family members reported her disappearance to the police later that evening.

    Goa murder case: Husband confronts Bengaluru CEO, Suchana Seth denies son’s murder

    The distressing discovery of Deepika's lifeless body took place at the foothills of Melukote Hill. The circumstances surrounding the missing woman and the subsequent murder have sparked significant suspicion within the community. Mandya SP Yatish personally visited the incident site to inspect the scene.

    It has been revealed that Deepika was an active presence on social media, adding another layer of complexity to the investigation. The Mandya district police are urging anyone with information related to the case to come forward and assist in the investigation. 

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2024, 11:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Scam alert: Bengaluru woman loses Rs 8.2 lakh in desperate bid to reunite with ex-boyfriend; check details

    Desperate to reunite with lover, Bengaluru woman seeks astrologer's help; ends up losing Rs 8.2 lakh

    Bengaluru woman loses Rs 38 lakh to fraudsters posing as Cybercrime police vkp

    Bengaluru woman loses Rs 38 lakh to fraudsters posing as Cybercrime police

    Bengaluru: 12-year-old student goes missing after he went to tuition in Whitefield vkp

    Bengaluru: 12-year-old student goes missing after he went to tuition in Whitefield

    Karnataka: Special train service for devotees travelling to Ayodhya from January 31 vkp

    Karnataka: Special train service for devotees travelling to Ayodhya from January 31

    Controversy erupts in Bengaluru college as Ram Puja faces opposition amidst extended christmas celebrations

    Controversy erupts in Bengaluru college as Ram Puja faces opposition amidst extended christmas celebrations

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-399 January 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-399 January 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Cricket Mystery surrounds Glenn Maxwell's Adelaide mishap: Cricket Australia digs for answers osf

    Mystery surrounds Glenn Maxwell's Adelaide mishap: Cricket Australia digs for answers

    Kerala: Several projects come to a halt due to financial crisis in state anr

    Kerala: Several projects come to a halt due to financial crisis in state

    Namibian Cheetah Jwala gives birth to three cubs in Kuno National Park (WATCH) AJR

    Namibian Cheetah Jwala gives birth to three cubs in Kuno National Park (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir How much did the Mukesh Ambani and family donate to Ram Janmabhoomi Trust gcw

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: How much did the Ambani family donate?

    Recent Videos

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir inauguration Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment WATCH gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magificent Ram Mandir

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magnificent Ram Mandir

    Video Icon