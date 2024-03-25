Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka BJP lodges complaint against CM Siddaramaiah to EC for 'Operation Kamala' allegations

    The BJP in Karnataka filed a formal complaint against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for alleged Election Code of Conduct violation over his Operation Kamala claims. MLA B.P. Harish takes proactive measures to address water scarcity, instructing repairs and resource allocation. These actions amidst electoral tensions showcase efforts to address civic issues and shape the political landscape.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 10:18 AM IST

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka has taken a significant step by filing a formal complaint against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer. The complaint alleges a violation of the Election Code of Conduct, stemming from Siddaramaiah's remarks regarding his false claims of Operation Kamal in the state. 

    Led by MLA Suresh Kumar and accompanied by state chief spokesperson CN Ashwath Narayan, the BJP delegation raised concerns over Siddaramaiah's claims. The Chief Minister accused the BJP of offering 50 crores to Congress MLAs as part of Operation Kamala, a strategy aimed at luring opposition members to defect. However, BJP leaders vehemently deny such allegations, labelling them as false and baseless.

    The BJP delegation emphasized that Siddaramaiah's unsubstantiated claims not only breach the Election Code of Conduct but also aim to malign the opposition party's image during the election period. They demanded that Siddaramaiah retract his statements and apologise to the party. Moreover, they urged the Chief Electoral Officer to take appropriate action against the Chief Minister's remarks.

    Take strict measures to conserve water: MLA BP Harish

    MLA B.P. Harish has taken proactive measures to address the pressing issue of water scarcity in municipal wards. Concerned about the plight of residents facing drinking water shortages, Harish advised Municipal Councilor Aiguru Basavaraja to expedite repairs on broken tube wells.

    Accompanied by municipal officials, Harish toured various wards in the city to assess the situation firsthand. Expressing his commitment to resolving the water crisis, he emphasised the immediate need for repairing tube wells, and small water supply centres and installing pipes.

    Harish instructed the Municipal Commissioner to ensure that all wards have access to adequate water within the next three days. Noting similar water problems in Guttur, he directed the utilization of municipal council funds for repairing tube wells and water supply stations in the area. Additionally, he emphasized the hiring of additional staff and the prompt repair of bore wells to alleviate the water scarcity issue.

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2024, 10:18 AM IST
