    Bengaluru's BEER crisis: Demand increases as temperatures soar, residents left dry as supply decreases

    Bengaluru residents are facing a shortage of beer as temperatures soar, leading to a 15% increase in demand. Breweries are struggling to keep up, resulting in empty shelves and frustrated drinkers. Delays in beer deliveries worsen the situation, leaving many unable to find their favourite beverage. Residents hope for relief as they endure the sweltering heat.

    Bengaluru's BEER crisis: Demand increases as temperatures soar, residents left dry as supply decreases
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 2, 2024, 9:54 AM IST

    As temperatures rise in Bengaluru, residents are seeking chilled beverages to combat the scorching heat. However, a beer shortage has left many disappointed and unable to find their favourite drink. The city has seen a significant increase in beer demand, but breweries are struggling to keep up, resulting in empty shelves citywide.

    Alcohol enthusiasts are feeling the pinch as they find themselves unable to quench their thirst with their favourite cold brew. Many have reported visiting multiple stores in search of beer, only to return home empty-handed as supplies dwindle.

    Karnataka: Beer sales surge in Bengaluru amid rising heat; check details

    The shortage has been exacerbated by delays in beer deliveries from Excise Depots to retail stores, leaving retailers unable to restock their inventory to meet the overwhelming demand. Comparing this season to the past three years, it's evident that Bengaluru's thirst for beer has reached unprecedented levels. With demand outstripping supply, drinkers are feeling the pressure and frustration of not being able to enjoy their favourite beverage during the sweltering summer days.

    Karnataka government mulling second beer price hike in 6 months

    In some areas, the scarcity of beer has become so acute that it's more difficult to find a cold brew than a refreshing glass of water. The situation has left many residents wondering when they'll be able to enjoy a cold beer again as they try to stay cool in the scorching weather.

    As the mercury continues to rise, it remains to be seen how long the shortage of chilled beer will persist in Bengaluru. For now, residents are left hoping for relief as they grapple with the unexpected challenge of finding their favourite summer indulgence in a city where demand for beer has reached unprecedented levels.

    Last Updated May 2, 2024, 9:54 AM IST
