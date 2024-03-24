Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP fields actress Kangana Ranaut in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the fifth Lok Sabha Election 2024 candidate list on Sunday (Mar 24). Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been fielded in Mandi of Himachal Pradesh.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP fields actress Kangana Ranaut in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 24, 2024, 9:57 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its fifth list of 111 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Sunday (Mar 24). The BJP has fielded Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut as its Lok Sabha candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi. 

    Taking to social media, Kangana Ranaut said that she feels honoured and elated to join the party officially.

    "My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta’s own party, Bharatiya Janta party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Loksabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command’s decision on contesting Loksabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant. Thanks," she wrote on X.

    Other notable candidates include: 

    Nityanand Rai from Ujiarpur. 
    Giriraj Singh from Begusarai. 
    Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib. 
    Naveen Jindal from Kurukshetra. 
    Sita Soren from Dumka. 
    Jagadish Shettar from Belgaum. 
    K Sudhakaran from Chikkaballapur
    Dharmendra Pradhan from Sambalpur.
    Pratap Sarangi from Balasore.
    Sambit Patra from Puri. 
    Aparijita Sarangi from Bhubaneswar. 
    Arun Govil from Meerut.

    The BJP’s fifth list mentioned candidates for six seats in Andhra Pradesh, 17 seats in Bihar, one seat each in Sikkim, Mizoram and Goa, six seats in Gujarat, four seats in Haryana, two each in Himachal Pradesh and Telangana, three each in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, four each in Kerala and Karnataka, 21 seats in Odisha, seven in Rajasthan, 13 in Uttar Pradesh and 19 in West Bengal.
     

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2024, 10:12 PM IST
    LS Elections 2024: Naveen Jindal joins BJP, to contest from Kurukshetra; Ranjit Chautala fielded from Hisar

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rain in five districts on March 25; Check forecast

    SHOCKING! 'Russian bar girls' perform obscene dance during Holi celebrations in Mathura; WATCH viral videos

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Modi for 2024' campaign launched in 7 cities across Australia

    Karnataka: Elderly woman duped of Rs 77,000 while seeking refund for spoilt milk

