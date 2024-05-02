Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: IT raids Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed's associate Venugopal's house in Jayanagar

    Income Tax officials carried out coordinated raids on the residences of prominent political figures in Bengaluru, targeting properties associated with former minister Zameer Ahmed Khan and former MLC M C Venugopal. The raids began early in the morning at JP Nagar, with about 15 officers conducting searches. The operations were conducted discreetly, with no occupants awake during the raid.

    IT raids on Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed's associate, ex-MLC Venugopal's house at JP Nagar, Bengaluru vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 2, 2024, 9:02 AM IST

    In a significant development this morning, Income Tax (IT) officials launched coordinated raids on the residences of prominent figures associated with political circles in Bengaluru. The raids targeted properties linked to former minister Zameer Ahmed Khan and former Member of Legislative Council (MLC) M C Venugopal. 

    The operations commenced early in the morning, with IT officials descending on the house of JP Nagar. Reports indicate that around 15 officers, arriving in two Innovas, conducted the searches meticulously. Shrouded in secrecy, the raid began at 6:10 a.m. as the officials made their way into the premises discreetly through the main gate. 

    It is reported that no occupants were awake during the raid, allowing the officials to conduct their investigation without interruption. Since morning, IT officials have meticulously combed through the properties, leaving no stone unturned.


     

    Last Updated May 2, 2024, 10:46 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Doctor defrauded of Rs 9.6 lakh through QR Code scam while selling household items on OLX vkp

    Bengaluru: Doctor defrauded of Rs 9.6 lakh through QR Code scam while selling household items on OLX

    Bengaluru's BEER crisis: Demand increases as temperatures soar, residents left dry as supply decreases vkp

    Bengaluru's BEER crisis: Demand increases as temperatures soar, residents left dry as supply decreases

    'Will cut electricity if we get less votes': Karnataka Congress MLA Raju Kage's shocker sparks row (WATCH) vkp

    'Will cut electricity if we get less votes': Karnataka Congress MLA Raju Kage's shocker sparks row (WATCH)

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' EXCLUSIVE: Suspended JD(S) leader to arrive in Bengaluru on May 3 vkp

    Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ EXCLUSIVE: Suspended JD(S) leader to arrive in Bengaluru on May 3

    Bengaluru takes 41 year plunge, records driest April without rain since 1983! vkp

    Bengaluru takes 41 year plunge, records driest April without rain since 1983!

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: Doctor defrauded of Rs 9.6 lakh through QR Code scam while selling household items on OLX vkp

    Bengaluru: Doctor defrauded of Rs 9.6 lakh through QR Code scam while selling household items on OLX

    6 IMPORTANT things to keep in mind before taking home loan RKK

    6 IMPORTANT things to keep in mind before taking home loan

    Delhi Women's Commission shake-up: Lt Governor removes 223 allegedly unauthorized employees AJR

    BREAKING | Delhi Women's Commission shake-up: Lt Governor removes 223 allegedly unauthorized employees

    football Cristiano Ronaldo propels Al-Nassr into Kings Cup final, fans go gaga over INSANE goal vs Al-Khaleej (WATCH) snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo propels Al-Nassr into Kings Cup final, fans go gaga over INSANE goal vs Al-Khaleej (WATCH)

    Kerala: Restrictions imposed on outdoor sports competition amid soaring temperature rkn

    Kerala: Restrictions imposed on outdoor sports competition amid soaring temperature

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon