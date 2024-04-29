Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Five Bengaluru engineering students drown in Cauvery River near Kanakapura's Sangama

    Five engineering students from Bengaluru drowned in the Cauvery River in Kanakapura taluk while playing in the water. The group, comprising three women and two men, got caught in a whirlpool during the afternoon. Despite rescue efforts by bystanders and the Satnur police, all five students tragically lost their lives.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 29, 2024, 4:22 PM IST

    Five young engineering students from Bengaluru met an untimely demise as they drowned in the Cauvery River near the confluence at Kanakapura's Sangama. The victims, identified as Harshita (20), Abhishek (20), Tejas (21), Varsha (20), and Sneha (19), were part of a group of 12 students who embarked on a recreational trip to the picturesque location.

    According to reports, the group, comprised of students from an Engineering College situated near Peenya Second Stage in Bengaluru, had ventured down to the riverbank to enjoy the serene waters on a sunny afternoon. Tragically, while playing in the water, the five students found themselves ensnared in a whirlpool, unable to extricate themselves from its grip.

    Local authorities, including the Satanur police, swiftly responded to the distress call, rushing to the scene to assist. Despite their efforts, the rescue operation proved futile for Harshita, Abhishek, Tejas, Varsha, and Sneha, whose lifeless bodies were recovered from the river by the diligent efforts of the police.

    The remaining seven students, fortunate to escape the clutches of the whirlpool, were left traumatized by the harrowing incident. The authorities have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy, aiming to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the unfortunate loss of young lives.

    In the aftermath of the incident, the deceased students were respectfully transported to Dayananda Sagar Hospital, where formalities were carried out. Meanwhile, the grieving families and friends of the victims are left grappling with profound sorrow and disbelief over the sudden and tragic turn of events.

    The community, both near and far, mourns the loss of these promising young souls, whose lives were tragically cut short in the prime of their youth. As the investigation unfolds, authorities are reminded of the importance of safety measures and cautionary guidelines, especially when venturing into natural bodies of water, to prevent such devastating incidents from recurring in the future.

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2024, 4:58 PM IST
