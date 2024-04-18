Lok Sabha polls 2024 Bengaluru South seat profile: Can BJP-JDS's Tejasvi Surya win over INC's Soumya Reddy?

Bengaluru's significance in Karnataka's political landscape is underscored by its pivotal constituency status, particularly in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. With Tejasvi Surya and Sowmya Reddy as primary contenders in Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency, voter dynamics and demographics play a crucial role, in shaping the electoral battleground.

Bengaluru emerges as a pivotal constituency among the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, wielding significant influence over regions like Kolar, Tumkur, Hassan, and Mysuru. The forthcoming polling slated for April 26 in all four Bangalore Lok Sabha constituencies, with results anticipated on June 4, sets the stage for a keenly watched electoral showdown.

A glance at 2019, 2014 elections:

In the 2019 polls, Tejasvi Surya secured victory with a significant margin, garnering 7,39,229 votes and a vote share of 62.14%. He bested Congress candidate BK Hariprasad, who secured 4,08,037 votes (34.30%). Similarly, in 2014, Ananth Kumar emerged victorious with 6,33,816 votes, defeating Congress candidate Nandan Nilekani by a substantial margin.

Senior BJP leader late Ananth Kumar held sway over the Bengaluru South constituency for six consecutive terms from 1996 to 2014. Following his tenure, BJP's Tejasvi Surya clinched victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, marking a shift in the political landscape. Sowmya Reddy, the General Secretary of both the All India Mahila Congress and the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, hails from a notable political lineage. She is the daughter of Ramalinga Reddy, who serves as Karnataka's Muzrai and Transport Minister.



Prominent MPs:

The primary contenders for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are Tejasvi Surya from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Sowmya Reddy from the Congress party. Notably, Surya enjoys the support of the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS).

Voter percentage:

Bengaluru South constituency, encompasses Govindraj Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Basavanagudi, Chickpet, Padmanabha Nagar, Jayanagar, Bommanahalli, and BTM Layout, the demographic makeup underscores its urban character. With an estimated 12.5% Scheduled Castes, 12.97% Muslims, and 2% Scheduled Tribes among its 30,38,162 residents, the constituency holds a literacy level of 88.99%.

Examining voter dynamics, the 2019 elections witnessed 22,15,489 voters in Bangalore South, with a fairly balanced gender distribution of 11,53,540 male voters and 11,53,540 female voters. Additionally, 344 voters identified as the third gender, with 3,354 postal votes recorded. In the 2014 elections, the constituency boasted 19,98,724 voters, with a similar gender ratio and a notable presence of service voters.