Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka CM promises immediate approval of Mekedatu project after Congress' win

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is passionately campaigning for Congress candidate Soumya Reddy in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, focusing on the Mekedatu project to solve Bengaluru's water scarcity. He criticizes BJP's Tejasvi Surya for neglecting Karnataka's interests. Siddaramaiah emphasizes Reddy's role in realizing Congress's vision for development.

To ensure victory for Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has embarked on a passionate campaign trail in support of party candidate Soumya Reddy. Promising swift action on crucial developmental projects, CM pledged that upon Congress's victory, the long-awaited Mekedatu scheme will receive the green signal the very next day.

The Mekedatu project hailed as a potential solution to Bengaluru’s water scarcity issues, has emerged as a central focus of Siddaramaiah's appeal to voters. Drawing attention to the negligence of BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya, Siddaramaiah accused him of failing to advocate for Karnataka's interests, particularly regarding the Mekedatu initiative, during his tenure in Parliament.



Highlighting the urgency of Congress assuming power at the centre for the implementation of essential schemes, Siddaramaiah stressed the critical role of electing Soumya Reddy in the Bengaluru South constituency. Expressing confidence in the electorate's support for Reddy, Siddaramaiah underscored the significance of her victory in realizing the party's vision for Karnataka's development.



Despite previous setbacks in securing approval for the Mekedatu project from the central government, Siddaramaiah remained resolute in his commitment to addressing Bengaluru’s water crisis. Citing the potential of Mekedatu to enhance access to Cauvery water for all households in Bangalore South, Siddaramaiah highlights the project's transformative impact on the region's infrastructure.

Soumya Reddy's candidacy is also imbued with a sense of justice, with Siddaramaiah asserting that her treatment during the assembly elections was unfair. Pledging to seek redress through the judicial system, Siddaramaiah called for support for Reddy's candidacy in the Lok Sabha elections, viewing it as a crucial step towards rectifying past injustices.