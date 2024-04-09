Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka CM promises immediate approval of Mekedatu project after Congress' win

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is passionately campaigning for Congress candidate Soumya Reddy in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, focusing on the Mekedatu project to solve Bengaluru's water scarcity. He criticizes BJP's Tejasvi Surya for neglecting Karnataka's interests. Siddaramaiah emphasizes Reddy's role in realizing Congress's vision for development.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka CM promises immediate approval of Mekedatu project after Congress' win vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 9, 2024, 8:58 AM IST

    To ensure victory for Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has embarked on a passionate campaign trail in support of party candidate Soumya Reddy. Promising swift action on crucial developmental projects, CM pledged that upon Congress's victory, the long-awaited Mekedatu scheme will receive the green signal the very next day.

    The Mekedatu project hailed as a potential solution to Bengaluru’s water scarcity issues, has emerged as a central focus of Siddaramaiah's appeal to voters. Drawing attention to the negligence of BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya, Siddaramaiah accused him of failing to advocate for Karnataka's interests, particularly regarding the Mekedatu initiative, during his tenure in Parliament.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Security breach in Bengaluru as man with gun puts garland on CM Siddaramaiah

    Highlighting the urgency of Congress assuming power at the centre for the implementation of essential schemes, Siddaramaiah stressed the critical role of electing Soumya Reddy in the Bengaluru South constituency. Expressing confidence in the electorate's support for Reddy, Siddaramaiah underscored the significance of her victory in realizing the party's vision for Karnataka's development.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Tax officials seize 40,000 sarees kept for voters during raids in Karnataka's Bidar

    Despite previous setbacks in securing approval for the Mekedatu project from the central government, Siddaramaiah remained resolute in his commitment to addressing Bengaluru’s water crisis. Citing the potential of Mekedatu to enhance access to Cauvery water for all households in Bangalore South, Siddaramaiah highlights the project's transformative impact on the region's infrastructure.

    Soumya Reddy's candidacy is also imbued with a sense of justice, with Siddaramaiah asserting that her treatment during the assembly elections was unfair. Pledging to seek redress through the judicial system, Siddaramaiah called for support for Reddy's candidacy in the Lok Sabha elections, viewing it as a crucial step towards rectifying past injustices.

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2024, 8:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Security breach in Bengaluru as man with gun puts garland on CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Security breach in Bengaluru as man with gun puts garland on CM Siddaramaiah

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Commercial Tax officials conduct raids in Bidar, seize 40,000 sarees kept for voters vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Tax officials seize 40,000 sarees kept for voters during raids in Karnataka's Bidar

    Bengaluru: BMRCL releases passenger satisfaction survey of metro commuters; Here's how you can participate vkp

    Bengaluru: BMRCL releases passenger satisfaction survey of metro commuters; Here's how you can participate

    Bengaluru: Motorist dies after colliding with BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje's car in KR Puram vkp

    Bengaluru: Motorist dies after colliding with BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje's car in KR Puram

    LS polls 2024: Dingaleshwara Swamiji announces independent candidacy from Dharwad constituency vkp

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: Dingaleshwar Swamiji to contest as independent candidate from Dharwad; Here's why

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: 20-year-old dies allegedly due to allergy after eating prawns in Thodupuzha rkn

    Kerala: 20-year-old dies allegedly due to allergy after eating prawns in Thodupuzha

    Ever seen Total Solar Eclipse 2024 from space? Check out NASA's rare video (WATCH) gcw

    Ever seen Total Solar Eclipse from space? Check out NASA's rare video (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Security breach in Bengaluru as man with gun puts garland on CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Security breach in Bengaluru as man with gun puts garland on CM Siddaramaiah

    Chaitra Navratri 2024: Setting up Kalash to other devotional activities, important things to do on Day 1 RKK

    Chaitra Navratri 2024: Setting up Kalash to other devotional activities, important things to do on Day 1

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Commercial Tax officials conduct raids in Bidar, seize 40,000 sarees kept for voters vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Tax officials seize 40,000 sarees kept for voters during raids in Karnataka's Bidar

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon