Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB warns of hefty fines for failing to install aerators before April 30

Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) mandates aerator installation on taps by April 30, following extensions from March 31 to April 7. Aerators can save 60-85% water and failure to comply incurs a Rs. 5,000 fine, with a Rs. 500 daily penalty. The rule applies citywide, reflecting a joint commitment to water conservation. Compliance is crucial for Bengaluru's sustainable water usage.

In a final reminder to the city's residents, the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has announced that installing aerators on taps is mandatory by April 30. Failure to comply by this deadline could lead to substantial penalties.

The directive initially set March 31 as the deadline, which was subsequently pushed to April 7 after several customers appealed for more time to comply. Despite the extension, many parts of Bengaluru have not yet met the requirement, leading BWSSB to enforce a final extension till tomorrow.



Aerators are devices fitted to tap outlets to help reduce water flow, significantly cutting down on water usage. According to the Water Board, aerators can save between 60 to 85 per cent of water, which is crucial for a city grappling with water scarcity issues.

The need to install aerators was agreed upon after consultations with the Plumbers Association, reflecting a joint commitment to tackle the city's water conservation challenges. The rule applies to all public areas, including commercial shops, industries, apartments, hotels, and restaurants. While the installation in homes remains voluntary, it is highly encouraged.



Those who fail to install aerators by the deadline will face a fine of Rs. 5,000, with an additional daily penalty of Rs. 500 until compliance is achieved. This move is part of a broader campaign by the water board to ensure water is used more efficiently across Bangalore.

As the city continues to grow, the impact of such measures on daily water consumption could be significant, aiding in the prolonged sustainability of Bengaluru's water resources. Residents and business owners are urged to take immediate action to avoid penalties and contribute to the city’s overall water-saving initiatives.

