In a shocking incident in Shivamogga, a son allegedly killed his own father and threw the body into a well. The father, who had just been released from jail after serving 14 years for a double murder, was reportedly harassing his family.

Shivamogga: A son has allegedly murdered his father and thrown the body into a well on his uncle's farm. The incident took place in Goragodu, near Tumari in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district. The deceased has been identified as Subraya, 55.

Victim had served 14 years in jail for a double murder

The accused son, Jayanth, allegedly got into a fight and killed his father using a sword and a stick. During police questioning, he reportedly confessed to dumping the body in a well on his uncle's property.

The murdered man, Subraya, had a dark past. He had served about 14 years in prison for murdering his own father and sister. He was serving a life sentence and had been released from jail and returned home only in May.

Threatened to kill his wife and son after jail release

After his release, Subraya initially stayed away from his village. However, he returned about five days ago and allegedly started harassing his wife and son. He even threatened to kill them. Both the wife and son had filed a police complaint against him.

But before the police could take action, Subraya reportedly started another fight with his family. The Kargal police, who have registered a case, believe that the son killed his father to escape the constant torment. The police have arrested the accused son. District Superintendent of Police Nikhil also visited the crime scene to review the situation.

Did police negligence lead to this drastic step?

Speaking to Asianet Suvarna News, a local resident named Satyanarayana expressed his sadness over the incident. "We were shocked to hear that Subraya, also known as 'Katti Subba', was murdered, and that his own son is the accused. It's sad for two reasons: it shows a failure of the system, and it makes you wonder about the psychological reasons that would push a son to kill his father," he said.

"It feels like the boy acted rashly. But one must consider the background. Subraya was jailed 17 years ago for two murders. He was released two years ago and had even tried to kill his wife and son back then. He got away because of a lack of evidence," Satyanarayana claimed. He added that videos of Subraya threatening his family had gone viral recently. "The son might have done this in self-defence, fearing his father would kill him or his mother. The police could have responded more proactively. They could have arranged for psychiatric treatment for Subraya or even externed him from the district," he opined.