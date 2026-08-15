An 82-year-old Indian woman traveling with her family from Bengaluru to Seattle was denied boarding in Singapore for her connecting US flight. Her 10-year visitor visa had been revoked, a fact not flagged at her initial departure. The family was forced to return to India.

An 82-year-old Indian woman travelling from Bengaluru to Seattle with her family faced an unexpected travel setback after she was allegedly denied boarding for her connecting flight in Singapore because her US visa had been revoked.

The family was forced to abandon its journey and return to India, according to a Reddit post shared by the woman's son-in-law. The claims are based on user-generated content and have not been independently verified.

Check the viral post here:

The family had reportedly begun their journey from Bengaluru without any apparent issues. The woman's son-in-law wrote, “My wife (US citizen), my son (US citizen) and mother in law (Indian citizen, 82 years) were traveling from Bengaluru to Seattle via Singapore.” He said the group successfully completed procedures in Bengaluru and boarded their flight.

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However, the situation changed after they reached Singapore. According to the post, the elderly woman was told that her visa had been revoked and was not allowed to board the onward flight to the United States. The family initially said no reason or written documentation explaining the decision was provided.

“Everything went fine in Bengaluru. They boarded the flight. But, in Singapore, my MIL was denied entry as her visa had been revoked,” the post said.

The woman reportedly held a 10-year visitor visa issued three years ago and had previously travelled to the US using it. Unable to continue the journey with the 82-year-old woman, her daughter and grandson also returned to India with her.

The family later checked her travel history and I-94 records through the US Department of Homeland Security website and discovered that she had overstayed by two days during a previous US visit in 2025. In an update, the son-in-law wrote, “We found that she overstayed 2 days in her previous visit in 2025.”

The incident sparked discussion online, with users questioning why the issue was not flagged before the family left Bengaluru and debating whether the two-day overstay could have led to the visa cancellation. Others shared similar experiences and urged travellers to carefully check their authorised stay period and travel records before planning international trips.

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