Content creator Tripti recently found herself caught in a frustrating ordeal at Bengaluru's Indiranagar Metro Station, where she waited nearly an hour for a Rapido auto before finally paying almost double her usual fare to get home.

Content creator Tripti recently found herself caught in a frustrating ordeal at Bengaluru's Indiranagar Metro Station, where she waited nearly an hour for a Rapido auto before finally paying almost double her usual fare to get home. Sharing her experience on Instagram, Tripti revealed that she struggled to find a driver willing to accept her ride despite adding a Rs 70 pre-tip. “Day by day it's getting worse,” she said, recounting how she remained stranded at the metro station for close to an hour.

According to Tripti, not a single auto driver accepted the booking, even with the additional incentive. She eventually agreed to pay roughly twice the amount she would normally spend on the journey.

However, the hefty fare was only part of her frustration. Tripti questioned how young professionals in their early 20s, many of whom are still earning modest salaries, are expected to cope with Bengaluru's daily commute when routine travel can suddenly become prohibitively expensive.

“At this point someone really needs to regulate Rapido, Uber and all these other apps because it's literally getting out of control,” she said.

Tripti urged the government and relevant authorities to examine fares charged by ride-hailing platforms and introduce measures that could make everyday commuting more affordable.

Her post sparked concern and debate among Instagram users, though some argued that commuters should reconsider relying on autos altogether. Several users pointed out that during peak hours, the price gap between an auto and a cab can narrow significantly.

“We can boycott autos and go for cabs, which surprisingly cost the same in peak hours. Let’s not give into the monopoly!” one user wrote.