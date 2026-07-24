A Mumbai doctor has shared why she left the city she loved, saying long daily commutes, rising living costs and a lack of work-life balance made her reconsider her life there. Dr Garima Chauhan compared her earlier routine of crowded local trains and rented housing with her current job, which offers free 2-bedroom accommodation and calmer lifestyle

A doctor who once considered Mumbai her home has opened up about why she eventually decided to leave the city, saying long commutes, high living costs and a lack of work-life balance had started affecting her daily life. Dr Garima Chauhan, who previously worked in Mumbai, shared her experience in a video posted on Instagram. She spoke about the differences she noticed after moving away and said that, although leaving Mumbai was one of the hardest decisions she had made, she now understands why she chose a different way of life.

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From crowded local trains to a quieter routine

In her video, Dr Chauhan recalled her daily routine while working in Mumbai. She said she would wake up early to travel to work by local train, often having to stand during the journey because of the crowds.

She also spoke about the stress of dealing with delays and unexpected problems during her commute. According to her, reaching work late due to circumstances beyond her control could sometimes even affect her salary.

The doctor said the constant cycle of travelling, working and dealing with everyday expenses gradually made her question whether she wanted to continue living in the city.

Her experience changed after she moved to a different place for work.

Dr Chauhan said she recently returned from work in a car provided by her hospital. She also said the vehicle was available in case of emergencies, something that was very different from her earlier experience of travelling through Mumbai's crowded public transport system.

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'I was paying Rs 30,000 rent'

Dr Chauhan also spoke about the cost of living in Mumbai. She said she and her husband had been living in a rented home in the city and were paying around Rs 30,000 every month for accommodation.

In comparison, she said her current job provides her with a spacious two-bedroom home with two balconies at no extra cost.

For Dr Chauhan, the difference was not only about the size of the house. She said the change had given her more comfort, convenience and time in her daily life.

She also reflected on how her priorities had changed after leaving Mumbai. According to her, success does not always mean living in a major city. Sometimes, she said, it is about choosing a life that gives you more peace, time and balance.

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'Leaving Mumbai was one of the hardest decisions'

Dr Chauhan admitted that moving away from Mumbai was not an easy decision. She said the city remained very close to her heart and that she had loved living there. However, after spending six months away, she said she had begun to understand why she had made the decision to leave.

Her comments struck a chord with many people who have lived in Mumbai and experienced its fast-paced lifestyle.

Several users said they could relate to the struggle of balancing work, travel and personal life in the city. One person said Mumbai had once felt like home but that the city's fast pace, high costs and poor work-life balance had eventually led them to return to Nagpur.

Another user said that smaller cities can offer comforts and privileges that large cities often cannot.

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However, not everyone agreed with Dr Chauhan's comparison. Some users pointed out that smaller towns can also have their own problems, including limited healthcare resources, electricity and water issues, fewer educational opportunities and less access to facilities.

Others argued that the experience of moving away from Mumbai can be very different depending on a person's profession and income.

Despite the mixed reactions, Dr Chauhan's video has started a wider conversation about what people really want from city life. For some, Mumbai's opportunities and energy remain unmatched. For others, a slower routine, more space and time with family may be worth more than living in one of India's busiest cities.