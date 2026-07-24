A software employee staged a protest outside Tech Mahindra’s Medchal office, alleging she was sacked after taking medical leave and seeking time off when her 11-year-old daughter fell ill. R Bhavana also accused the company of workplace harassment and claimed employees faced strict rules, including seeking permission to use the washroom.

A software employee staged a protest outside Tech Mahindra's office in Medchal on Thursday, alleging that she was unfairly removed from her job after taking medical leave and later asking for time off to care for her sick daughter. The employee, identified as R Bhavana, also accused the company of putting her under pressure while she was away from work and alleged that she was not given a fair chance to explain her absence before her employment was ended, reported the Hindu.

Bhavana has filed a complaint with the Dundigal police, seeking action against the company. Police have received the complaint and started a preliminary inquiry into her allegations.

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Employee alleges termination after medical leave

According to Bhavana, she joined the company around four months ago. She said that she fell ill during her training period and fainted while at work. She was later taken to hospital for treatment.

She claimed that she had to take 13 days of medical leave in June as she continued to recover from her health problems. However, Bhavana alleged that the company sent her a warning letter during this period and repeatedly contacted her through emails asking her to return to work.

She said her husband also informed the management about her health condition. However, she alleged that the company did not respond in a supportive manner.

Bhavana further claimed that she was under treatment for nearly two weeks and was allegedly warned that her job could be at risk if she did not return to work.

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She sought leave after daughter fell ill

After returning to work, Bhavana said she later asked for three days of leave after her 11-year-old daughter fell ill. She alleged that instead of approving her request, the management questioned the length of her absence. She claimed that she later received repeated emails asking her to report to work by July 21.

Bhavana alleged that her employment was subsequently terminated without giving her any additional time or a proper opportunity to explain her situation.

She accused the company of deliberately removing her from service and said she decided to protest outside the office to demand justice and her reinstatement.

Woman raises questions over workplace conditions

In a video circulated on social media, Bhavana also raised concerns about the working conditions at the company. She alleged that employees were expected to inform their managers whenever they left their desks, including when they needed to use the washroom. She described the workplace as unhealthy and said she had never faced similar conditions at any other company where she had worked.

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Bhavana also alleged that the management did not provide enough support when she fell ill at the office.

She appealed to software companies to take a more understanding approach towards women employees, pointing out that working women may also have responsibilities at home and can face medical or family emergencies.

Police begin preliminary inquiry

Following her protest, Bhavana approached the Dundigal police and lodged a complaint against the company.

Police officials confirmed that they had received the complaint and said a preliminary investigation was underway. Officials are also seeking the company's response to understand what led to the termination and whether there were any workplace harassment or procedural issues involved.

The allegations made by Bhavana have not been independently verified.

There was no immediate response from Tech Mahindra to the allegations at the time of publication. The company's version of the matter was not available.