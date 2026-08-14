Visitors attending the Freedom Habba 2026 at Vidhana Soudha on Independence Day have been advised to take note of the designated entry routes and public transport arrangements. Visitors will be allowed to enter the venue through GPO near Thimmaiah Circle, KR Circle and Cubbon Park. A total of 18 entry gates, with six gates on each of the three sides, will be set up to facilitate the movement of visitors.

Vehicular traffic on Ambedkar Road will be prohibited from 11 am on August 15. An arrangement has also been made with the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to operate buses to Vidhana Soudha from different parts of the city. The Commissioner has urged the public to use public transport as much as possible to help reduce traffic congestion.

Night Fireworks And Firecrackers

A request has been submitted to the concerned departments seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to identify four locations around Vidhana Soudha for fireworks and firecrackers during the night.

The NOC is yet to be received. The Commissioner said fireworks and firecrackers will be permitted only at locations for which the necessary approval is granted.

Vidhana Soudha Metro Station Closed

The Dr B.R. Ambedkar Metro Station at Vidhana Soudha will remain completely closed from 10 am to 9.30 pm on August 15 in view of the Freedom Habba, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said.

The station will reopen after 9.30 pm to facilitate the return journey of visitors. However, passengers will be allowed to enter and exit through Vidhana Soudha Metro Station only after 10 pm.

During the closure period, commuters can use Cubbon Park Metro Station or Sir M. Visvesvaraya Station. BMRCL said train services will be increased that night depending on passenger demand and requirements.

Visitors Can Seek Help From Volunteers

‘May I Help You?’ volunteers, identifiable by their designated T-shirts, will assist visitors at various points across the event venue.

Four ambulances equipped with paramedical staff have been deployed at four different locations in the city. The teams will also have information on nearby hospitals to ensure that visitors can receive prompt medical assistance in case of an emergency.

A women's help centre has also been set up in collaboration with the Rani Chennamma Dal. The facility will include a breastfeeding room, a rest area and sanitary facilities for mothers and babies.

For each activity, four representatives each from the police, GBA, organisers and event management teams will be deployed to coordinate arrangements and assist visitors.