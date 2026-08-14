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Freedom Habba 2026: Going To Vidhana Soudha On August 15? Check Entry Routes, Metro Closure And Rules
Freedom Habba 2026 will be held at Vidhana Soudha on August 15. Visitors should note designated entry routes, traffic restrictions and the temporary closure of Vidhana Soudha Metro Station. Alternative Metro stations and BMTC buses are available.
3,000 Police Personnel To Be Deployed At Vidhana Soudha
Preparations have been completed for the colourful Freedom Habba 2026, which will be held in front of Vidhana Soudha on Independence Day, August 15. Around 3,000 police personnel, including DCPs and ACPs, will be deployed for the event, which will feature three segments: a children's cultural programme, a Freedom Parade and a musical evening.
Security arrangements will include a sector-based deployment system and CCTV surveillance around Vidhana Soudha.
GBA Commissioner Maheshwar Rao and City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh shared details of the arrangements at a joint press conference.
Cultural Programmes, Parade And Musical Evening On August 15
The programmes scheduled for August 15 will be held in three sections from 12 noon to 10 pm. The first session, from 12 noon to 3 pm, will feature cultural programmes for children. The Freedom Parade will be held on Ambedkar Road from 3 pm to 5.30 pm, followed by music and dance performances from 5.30 pm to 10 pm.
The musical evening will feature around 20 artists, including MD Pallavi, Sanjith Hegde and Raghu Dixit, performing on a large stage. Cultural groups from various states will also showcase their performances.
The Freedom Parade will be held on Ambedkar Road between Vidhana Soudha and the High Court, covering the stretch from Gopalagowda Circle to Thimmaiah Circle.
Around 15 teams from different districts and 10 art groups from various states will participate in the parade and showcase their traditional art forms.
Guided Tours, Freedom Wall And Food Fair At Vidhana Soudha
As part of the Freedom Habba celebrations, groups of 25 students and their parents will be taken on a guided tour of Vidhana Soudha. Guides will provide information about the Vidhana Soudha gallery, the Speaker's rooms and the seating arrangements for MLAs.
The Freedom Wall, located near the Gandhi statue and dedicated to the sacrifices made during the freedom struggle, will be a special attraction. Events highlighting the freedom struggle and significant incidents from various districts of Karnataka will also be showcased as part of the celebrations.
The event will also feature food fair stalls, offering visitors an opportunity to explore a variety of food items during the celebrations.
QR Code Registration Mandatory For Visitors
Access to all the programmes will be restricted to those who register through the designated QR code. Children below 12 years of age will not require a QR code, while registration will be mandatory for children aged 12 and above.
Visitors attending the programme must carry a government-issued identity card. Around 18,000 people have already registered, while registration will remain open until August 14.
Those who register will receive messages on their mobile phones containing details of the programmes they are scheduled to attend. Special attention will be given to the safety and security of women and children during the event.
In addition, fire brigade personnel and health department officials will be deployed at the venue as part of the overall safety arrangements, the Commissioner said.
Entry Routes, Metro Closure And Emergency Arrangements At Vidhana Soudha
Visitors attending the Freedom Habba 2026 at Vidhana Soudha on Independence Day have been advised to take note of the designated entry routes and public transport arrangements. Visitors will be allowed to enter the venue through GPO near Thimmaiah Circle, KR Circle and Cubbon Park. A total of 18 entry gates, with six gates on each of the three sides, will be set up to facilitate the movement of visitors.
Vehicular traffic on Ambedkar Road will be prohibited from 11 am on August 15. An arrangement has also been made with the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to operate buses to Vidhana Soudha from different parts of the city. The Commissioner has urged the public to use public transport as much as possible to help reduce traffic congestion.
Night Fireworks And Firecrackers
A request has been submitted to the concerned departments seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to identify four locations around Vidhana Soudha for fireworks and firecrackers during the night.
The NOC is yet to be received. The Commissioner said fireworks and firecrackers will be permitted only at locations for which the necessary approval is granted.
Vidhana Soudha Metro Station Closed
The Dr B.R. Ambedkar Metro Station at Vidhana Soudha will remain completely closed from 10 am to 9.30 pm on August 15 in view of the Freedom Habba, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said.
The station will reopen after 9.30 pm to facilitate the return journey of visitors. However, passengers will be allowed to enter and exit through Vidhana Soudha Metro Station only after 10 pm.
During the closure period, commuters can use Cubbon Park Metro Station or Sir M. Visvesvaraya Station. BMRCL said train services will be increased that night depending on passenger demand and requirements.
Visitors Can Seek Help From Volunteers
‘May I Help You?’ volunteers, identifiable by their designated T-shirts, will assist visitors at various points across the event venue.
Four ambulances equipped with paramedical staff have been deployed at four different locations in the city. The teams will also have information on nearby hospitals to ensure that visitors can receive prompt medical assistance in case of an emergency.
A women's help centre has also been set up in collaboration with the Rani Chennamma Dal. The facility will include a breastfeeding room, a rest area and sanitary facilities for mothers and babies.
For each activity, four representatives each from the police, GBA, organisers and event management teams will be deployed to coordinate arrangements and assist visitors.
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