Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka bandh today over electricity tariff hike, essential services not be impacted

    A day-long bandh will be observed in Karnataka on Thursday, June 22, over hike in electricity tariff rate. A call for the strike was given by the Hubballi-based Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry. 
     

    Karnataka bandh today over electricity tariff hike essential services not be impacted gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 1:03 PM IST

    The Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced a statewide strike on June 22 to protest the price hike in electricity charges. The Karnataka bandh summons was issued on Thursday, and all trade and industry organisations have been advised to stop their operations in anticipation of some disturbance to daily life. The CPM has pledged its support for today's Karnataka Bandh. The bandh appeal, according to KCCI president Vinay Javali, is just for commercial businesses and is entirely voluntary. 

    The essential services will not be disturbed and the movement of vehicles is not likely to be affected.  A day-long bandh will cause losses for businesses, but sectors may not survive with such an unusually high increase in electricity prices, according to Javali.

    Also Read | Tax evasion: Income Tax dept conducts raids at offices, residents of popular YouTubers in Kerala

    "We propose that all businesses in the trade and industry close on June 22. This is a protest over BESCOM's unusual price increase on electricity. We have been attempting to communicate for the past eight days how seriously the impact of the increase in power rates is being felt. However, neither the officials nor the government representatives have any solutions," according to a statement from the Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

    What is the reason of the protest?

    The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission authorised a significant rise in the fixed and per unit prices on May 12 in its tariff decision, a hike of 70 paise per unit. As a result of the controversy, the BJP accused the newly elected Congress administration of raising the rate in order to keep its election promise to provide up to 200 units of energy free of charge through the Gruha Jyoti Scheme.

    Also Read | Fever-related deaths alarm Kerala, CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls for caution

    Karnataka power minister KJ George said the Gruha Jyoti scheme is for 200 units and anything above and over will have to be paid. "It will be subsidised if average power usage + 10% is less than 200 units. Anything above that will require payment. Customers who consume more than their permitted number of units must pay for the additional units utilised. It will contain 9% of tax," according to George.

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2023, 1:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Senior citizens in Karnataka can soon enter govt-managed temples directly

    Senior citizens in Karnataka can soon enter govt-managed temples directly

    Bengaluru Metro Construction Nagasandra line to open by September-end

    Bengaluru Metro Construction : Nagasandra line to open by September-end

    Why no noise over Karnataka's 'fact-checking police': MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Why no noise over Karnataka's 'fact-checking police': MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Karnataka High Court: Refusal of physical relations is cruelty under Hindu Marriage Act, not IPC 498A AJR

    Karnataka High Court: Refusal of physical relations is cruelty under Hindu Marriage Act, not IPC 498A

    After 33 withdrawals, 241 candidates in fray in first phase of elections in Karnataka

    After 33 withdrawals, 241 candidates in fray in first phase of elections in Karnataka

    Recent Stories

    Missing Titanic submersible: Did French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet eerily predict his own fate? (WATCH) snt

    Missing Titanic submersible: Did French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet eerily predict his own fate? (WATCH)

    Income Tax dept conducts raids at offices, residents of popular YouTubers in Kerala over tax evasion anr

    Tax evasion: Income Tax dept conducts raids at offices, residents of popular YouTubers in Kerala

    TMKOC fame Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal officially lodges FIR against Asit Kumarr Modi; know details vma

    TMKOC fame Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal officially lodges FIR against Asit Kumarr Modi; know details

    7 signs your relationship is getting serious MSW

    7 signs your relationship is getting serious

    Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni's 'baby girl' photo LEAKED? Know the TRUTH RBA

    Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni's 'baby girl' photo LEAKED? Know the TRUTH

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon