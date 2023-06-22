Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fever-related deaths alarm Kerala, CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls for caution

    As Kerala is witnessing a rise in Dengue fever cases and deaths, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged the public to take extreme caution to prevent deaths. Kollam district reported four fever-related deaths on Wednesday (June 21).

    Fever-related deaths alarm Kerala, dengue, rat fever on rise, CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls for caution anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported four fever-related deaths on Wednesday, all of which were from Kollam, despite the fact that the number of cases in the state was still on the rise. This alarming increase prompted the administration to call for immediate action to stop the spread of the illness. Three of the four fatalities were confirmed to be caused by dengue. A 10-year-old boy's death was reported as a suspected dengue victim. Up to 13,258 instances of fever, including 358 dengue cases, were reported on the day.  

    Also read: Kerala likely to witness surge in fever cases; Health Minister urges public to remain cautious

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged people to take proactive steps to stop the spread of viral fevers, especially leptospirosis and dengue. The CM assured coordinated government intervention in response to the increasing incidents.  In order to stop the spread of dengue, he stated, it is urgent to eradicate the mosquito breeding grounds. 

    In order to prevent mosquito breeding, the government also decided to implement dry days on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in schools, offices, and homes, respectively. Health Minister Veena George called a meeting of medical groups to discuss how to stop the viral fever from spreading.

    On Tuesday (June 20), Malappuram district reported the most number of fever patients. More than 2000 people in the area sought treatment for fever. There were 64 dengue cases in Ernakulam out of the 130 cases registered on Tuesday in Kerala.

    "A monitoring cell would shortly be in service for ongoing situational analysis. The outbreak of leptospirosis (rat fever) and dengue fever has been documented in various areas, including Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam," she said.

    "District-level health facilities and systems would be reinforced to deliver prompt and efficient treatment to the afflicted population. The majority of cases would be handled at the district-level facilities themselves in order to guarantee the efficient operation of the medical colleges and prevent overcrowding there," she said. 

    Also read: With onset of monsoon, Kerala witnesses surge in Dengue fever cases; Report

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2023, 11:31 AM IST
