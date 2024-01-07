Karnataka: Ancient Shivalinga of Pandavas unearthed at foothills of Coorg's Kundabetta

A massive ancient Shivalinga, possibly dating to the Pandava era, was found in Kunda village, Kodagu. Discovered beneath a tree in Darshan Nanjappa's garden, it included sacred objects. Believed linked to the Eshwara Temple, experts suggest Pandava influence. Efforts to preserve it underway, awaiting verification by Archaeology Department for historical connections.

A remarkable discovery has been made in the quaint village of Kunda in the Ponnampet taluk of Kodagu district. A massive Shivalinga believed to date back to the Pandava era, has been unearthed, leaving the locals astounded by its presence in the tomb of Kilan Ganapati.

The unexpected finding unfolded following a revelation by Kalyatanda Ajjappa, who mentioned the presence of a Shivalinga buried within Darshan Nanjappa's garden. After an initial search around a tree in the garden yielded nothing, a decision was made to excavate the area with the aid of heavy machinery. Much to everyone's surprise, a colossal Shiv Linga was discovered deep within the base of the tree.



Coorg: Haryana-based 25 year old man succumbs to heart attack during Tadiandamol trek

This significant finding, situated in the Gummattira family estate, boasting a history spanning nearly 800 years, has brought immense joy to the family. Senior priests and elders within the Gummattira lineage assert that the Shivlinga holds profound spiritual significance. The discovery also included several other objects such as a tirthanala, an elephant pillar, stone bricks, a Somasutra, and a panipeeth, all laid beneath the linga.

The proximity of this Shivlinga's discovery to the renowned Eshwara Temple atop the revered Kunda hill has triggered numerous contemplations among the locals. Renowned sculptor Sivakumar suggested that the Shivalinga might have been installed during the time of the Pandavas' sojourn in this area to venerate Lord Shiva.



Year Ender 2023: Top 10 most searched travel destinations

Efforts have been taken to preserve the Shiva Linga, Panipeeth, and the assortment of objects discovered within the depths of the Darshan Nanjappa tree. However, it was noted that a portion of the Shivalinga had suffered damage in the past.

In historical records, Shivalingas were crafted using white and wild stones, consistent with the materials used in constructing this particular Shiv Linga. Notably, during Kodagu's time as a separate state, it was ruled by Lingayat kings, leading to speculation that the unearthed temple could be associated with a Shiva lingam. To confirm these historical connections, verification by officials from the Archaeology Department is deemed necessary.