Year Ender 2023: Top 10 most searched travel destinations

Discover the world's top-searched destinations for 2023 – from the vibrant streets of Vietnam to the serene beauty of Switzerland

Image credits: Pixabay

Vietam

Vietnam topped the list. It is famous for it's safety and friendliness and it's budget friendly tourism which lures in tourists all over the world

Image credits: Pixabay

Goa

Goa secured the second spot this year. Known for it's vibrant night life, tranquil beaches and pristine water, Goa is unforgettable

Image credits: Pixabay

Bali

Bali secured the 3rd spot on most searched places for travel this year. Lush rice fields, vibrant culture, and pristine beaches, makes it a top destination

Image credits: Pixabay

Sri Lanka

A jewel in the Indian Ocean, Sri Lanka captivates with ancient ruins, lush tea plantations, and wildlife. This occupied the 4th spot on the list

Image credits: Pixabay

Thailand

At the 5th place is Thailand. The place is famous for it's ancient temples, vibrant markets, and tropical paradises

Image credits: Pixabay

Kashmir

Ranked 6th on the list, Kashmir is known as the 'Heaven on Earth'. Kashmir boasts breathtaking landscapes with snow-capped mountains, serene lakes, Mughal gardens

Image credits: Pixabay

Coorg

Nestled in the Western Ghats, Coorg is a serene escape with coffee plantations, misty hills, and cascading waterfalls. Experience tranquility in the 'Scotland of India'

Image credits: Pixabay

Andaman And Nicobar Islands

The Andaman Islands' pristine beaches and vibrant coral reefs attract adventurers and beach lovers alike. Dive into crystal-clear waters and relax on secluded shores

Image credits: Pixabay

Italy

A cultural haven, Italy offers art, history, and culinary delights. Explore ancient ruins in Rome, art in Florence, and romance in Venice, occupies the 9th spot

Image credits: Pixabay

Switzerland

Known for its picturesque landscapes, Switzerland captivates with the Alps, pristine lakes, and charming villages and chocolates occupies the 10 spot on the list

Image credits: Pixabay
