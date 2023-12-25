Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Coorg: Haryana-based 25 year old man succumbs to heart attack during Tadiandamol trek

    Jatin Kumar, a 25-year-old trekker from Haryana, passed away due to a sudden heart attack while trekking Tadiandamol hill in Kodagu. Despite prompt assistance from authorities, he couldn't be saved. Napoklu police and the Forest Department responded quickly, transferring his body to Kodagu district hospital. The case awaits Jatin's family's arrival at Napoklu Police Station.

    Coorg: Haryana-based 25 year old man succumbs to heart attack during Tadiandamol trek vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 8:53 AM IST

    A 25-year-old trekker, Jatin Kumar, met an untimely demise while climbing the trails of Tadiandamol hill in Kodagu district in Karnataka. Hailing from Haryana and employed at a private company in Bengaluru, Jatin had embarked on a Sunday trek with five companions, seeking adventure and the allure of nature.

    After completing the trek, Jatin complained of severe chest pain, a sign of a heart attack. Despite swift efforts and intervention, the young trekker tragically succumbed to the cardiac episode, leaving his companions saddened.

    5 captivating monsoon destinations in Karnataka to explore

    Napoklu police station's Officer Manjunath swiftly responded to the distress call, along with the Forest Department's Officer Suresh and their team, conducting thorough inspections at the site of the unfortunate incident.

    The deceased's body was respectfully transferred from the hillside to the Kodagu district hospital, where the necessary procedures were undertaken. Currently, the case rests with the Napoklu Police Station, awaiting the arrival of the grieving family members of the departed soul.

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2023, 8:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala news live 25 December 2023 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala celebrates Christmas today; Churches observe midnight Mass

    Seema Haider Rajasthan student's hilarious exam answer on India-Pakistan border goes viral snt

    'Seema Haider': Rajasthan student's hilarious exam answer on India-Pakistan border goes viral

    PMO holds high level meeting takes stock of relief rehabilitation efforts in flood hit Tamil Nadu gcw

    PMO holds high-level meeting, takes stock of relief, rehabilitation efforts in flood-hit Tamil Nadu

    Sports Ministry requests IOA to constitute ad-hoc committee to manage WFI affairs snt

    Sports Ministry requests IOA to constitute ad-hoc committee to manage WFI affairs

    Students will no longer sit on floors in classrooms: K'taka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa vkp

    Students will no longer sit on floors in classrooms: K'taka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa

    Recent Stories

    Christmas 2023: 7 holiday movies to enjoy with family ATG EAI

    Christmas 2023: 7 holiday movies to enjoy with family

    Kerala news live 25 December 2023 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala celebrates Christmas today; Churches observe midnight Mass

    Sunil Shetty wishes wife Mana Shetty on wedding anniversary; daughter Athiya Shetty shares unseen pictures ATG

    Sunil Shetty wishes wife Mana Shetty on wedding anniversary; daughter Athiya Shetty shares unseen pictures

    Christmas 2023: 7 dishes to try for the holiday lunch ATG EAI

    Christmas 2023: 7 dishes to try for the holiday lunch

    Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan share wedding photos as they begin a 'lifetime of love and togetherness' [Photos] ATG

    Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan share wedding pictures as they begin a 'lifetime of love and togetherness' [Photos]

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon