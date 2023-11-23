Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka alert: IMD predicts moderate rainfall for next five days

    IMD forecasts moderate rainfall in Tumkur and Bengaluru, cautioning farmers to delay harvesting due to cyclone impact. Yellow alerts were issued for multiple Karnataka districts, raising concerns for crop disruptions and emphasizing precautionary measures.

    Karnataka alert: IMD predicts moderate rainfall for next five days
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 23, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts moderate rainfall across Tumkur district until November 26, predicting light to moderate showers and average wind speeds per hour. This weather outlook has prompted authorities, including Nodal Officers and the Head of District Agriculture and Meteorology Unit at Konehalli Agricultural Science Center, to advise delaying the harvesting and threshing of agricultural and horticulture crops, as shared by V. Govinda Gowda.

    Bengaluru has also witnessed the formation of a cyclone along the West Bengal coast, impacting the state's weather conditions. Anticipated moderate rainfall for three days, spanning from November 21 to November 25, raised concerns among farmers harvesting crops nurtured through irrigation, fearing potential damage to their yields.

    Weather alert: IMD predicts rainfall for three days in Karnataka from November 23

    Although the cyclone in the Bay of Bengal isn't expected to heavily impact Karnataka, experts from the Meteorological Department predict partly cloudy weather in the state's southern inland districts. The break in rains, crucial for crops like paddy, millet, and groundnut harvested during the monsoon, presents a favourable scenario.

    However, the newly formed cyclone in the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring rainfall to the southern hinterland of Karnataka, posing challenges for farmers in harvesting monsoon crops. Harvesting of crops such as millet, rice, and maize, as well as vegetables like onions and dry chillies, could potentially be disrupted.

    Worst situation since 123 years: Karnataka faces record rain deficit in August

    The IMD has issued a yellow alert for several districts. Heavy rain is forecasted till November 22 in Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysore, and Shimoga. Additionally, moderate rain is expected in districts including Bagalkote, Belgaum, Dharwad, Haveri, Koppal, Vijayapur, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore City, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Mandya, Ramanagara, Tumkur, and Vijayanagar.

    Moreover, the IMD has highlighted the three coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi, where heavy rains are projected only on November 24, prompting a yellow alert. These weather forecasts raise concerns about potential disruptions to farming activities and emphasize the need for precautionary measures across various regions in Karnataka over the coming days.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2023, 11:06 AM IST
