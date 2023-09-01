Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Worst situation since 123 years: Karnataka faces record rain deficit in August

    Karnataka experienced its driest August in 123 years, with a 74% rainfall deficit compared to the expected 22 cm. This unprecedented shortage, worsened by El Niño conditions, is predicted to persist in September, potentially causing severe water shortages in various regions of the state.
     

    Worst situation since 123 years: Karnataka faces record rain deficit in August vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 1, 2023, 1:37 PM IST

    Karnataka just had its driest August in 123 years, making it the worst rainfall shortage of the century. The Meteorological Department's records go back to 1901, and they've never seen a 74% rainfall deficit in August before. Normally, the state expects 22 cm of rain in August, but this year, we only got 6 cm, which is a big 74% shortfall. This is even worse than the previous records in 1972 and 2016 when we had a 43 percent deficit.

    Weather experts are calling this lack of rain unprecedented, wiping out all past records. What's concerning is that the shortage isn't just limited to August. The September forecast predicts that the lack of rain will continue, especially in the southern areas, coastal regions, and rainfed districts.

    Why Karnataka is witnessing a 3°C rise in temperature during monsoons

    Since the monsoon started in June, we've only had 49.7 cm of rain, while we usually get 85.2 cm for the entire monsoon season. Even if September brings normal rain, it won't be enough to make up for the significant deficit.

    Several factors are causing this lack of rain, including the Indian Meteorological Department's prediction of below-average rainfall in September and the presence of El Niño conditions, which reduce rainfall. With the situation worsening over the past three months, it's unlikely we'll see a significant recovery in just 30 days.

    Karnataka: All-party meeting to deliberate on Cauvery water sharing amidst rainfall scarcity

    The rainfall shortage in August varies across the state:

    - In the south, we expected 8.8 cm of rain but got only 2.5 cm, a 71% deficit.
    - In the north, we anticipated 11.8 cm, but only received 3.5 cm, also a 71% deficit.
    - In the highlands, we were supposed to get 42.3 cm, but we got just 8.5 cm, an 80% deficit.
    - Along the coast, we expected 82.3 cm but got 22.9 cm, a 72% deficit.
    - Overall, we expected 22.0 cm, but we only got 6.0 cm, a 74% deficit.

    Meteorologist Srinivas Reddy says that such a massive deficit of rain has never been seen in August or any other month in the state's history. Unfortunately, the crisis isn't over, and experts believe dry conditions will continue in the coming weeks.

    Last Updated Sep 1, 2023, 1:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hassan: Forest guard killed while trying to help wounded wild elephant, forest dept faces flak vkp

    Hassan: Forest guard killed while trying to help wounded wild elephant, forest dept faces flak

    Karnataka: Controversy arises over use of Hindi language on signboard at newly-inaugurated Shivamogga airport vkp

    Karnataka: Controversy arises over use of Hindi language on signboard at newly-inaugurated Shivamogga airport

    Karnataka: Tax department busts fake GST scam, 30 fake companies defraud govt of Rs 90 crore vkp

    Karnataka: Tax department busts fake GST scam, 30 fake companies defraud govt of Rs 90 crore

    Bengaluru metro: Tunnelling of 17 km along Nagavara metro line is complete vkp

    Bengaluru metro: Tunnelling of 17 km along Nagavara metro line is complete

    Mandya: Farmers stage overnight protest over release of Cauvery water to TN vkp

    Mandya: Farmers stage overnight protest over release of Cauvery water to TN

    Recent Stories

    Nachos to Chicken Wings 7 easy snacks for weekend parties gcw eai

    Nachos to Chicken Wings: 7 easy snacks for weekend parties

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their major components ATG EAI

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their major components

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Rain threatens India vs Pakistan clash; Kandy weather forecast osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Rain threatens India vs Pakistan clash; Kandy weather forecast

    Jawan Here's how much FEE Nayanthara charged for Shah Rukh Khan's film RBA

    Jawan: Here's how much FEE Nayanthara charged for Shah Rukh Khan's film

    Kerala: Female doctor claims her senior forcibly kissed her; Health Minister intervenes anr

    Kerala: Female doctor claims her senior forcibly kissed her; Health Minister intervenes

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon