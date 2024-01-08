Kannada nameplate protest arrests: Karave president, activists released from custody

Karave President Narayana Gowda and 29 activists were released from judicial custody on Monday after being arrested during a protest demanding the installation of Kannada nameplates in Bengaluru. Authorities implemented the enforcement of Section 144 near Parappan Agrahara as a precautionary measure.

The protest, which took place on December 27, resulted in the detention of Gowda and other activists. They have been held at the Parappan Agrahara jail since December 28. On Saturday, the authorities granted bail to the activists, including Narayana Gowda, and confirmed their release after completing bail verification procedures on Sunday. The authorities will consider the bail application on Monday, and they are expected to release the activists soon after completing the necessary procedures.

The demand for Kannada nameplates in Bengaluru has been a longstanding issue, reflecting the sentiments of locals who advocate for the preservation and promotion of their linguistic identity. The arrests during the protest had drawn attention to the tensions surrounding the language debate in Karnataka.

Authorities implemented the enforcement of Section 144 near Parappan Agrahara as a precautionary measure, anticipating the release of Karave Narayan Gowda on Monday. Section 144 is implemented to prevent any untoward incidents and manage potential large gatherings of supporters who may assemble in response to Gowda's release.