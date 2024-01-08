Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kannada nameplate protest arrests: Karave president, activists released from custody

    Karave President Narayana Gowda and 29 activists were released from judicial custody on Monday after being arrested during a protest demanding the installation of Kannada nameplates in Bengaluru. Authorities implemented the enforcement of Section 144 near Parappan Agrahara as a precautionary measure.
     

    Kannada nameplate protest arrests: Karave president, activists released from custody
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jan 8, 2024, 1:06 PM IST

    The protest, which took place on December 27, resulted in the detention of Gowda and other activists. They have been held at the Parappan Agrahara jail since December 28. On Saturday, the authorities granted bail to the activists, including Narayana Gowda, and confirmed their release after completing bail verification procedures on Sunday.  The authorities will consider the bail application on Monday, and they are expected to release the activists soon after completing the necessary procedures.
    Also Read: Karnataka court grants bail to Karave President Narayana Gowda, activists in nameplate protest case

    The demand for Kannada nameplates in Bengaluru has been a longstanding issue, reflecting the sentiments of locals who advocate for the preservation and promotion of their linguistic identity. The arrests during the protest had drawn attention to the tensions surrounding the language debate in Karnataka.

    Authorities implemented the enforcement of Section 144 near Parappan Agrahara as a precautionary measure, anticipating the release of Karave Narayan Gowda on Monday. Section 144 is implemented to prevent any untoward incidents and manage potential large gatherings of supporters who may assemble in response to Gowda's release.

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2024, 1:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru police issue notices to Sandalwood actors over JETLAG overnight pub party vkp

    Bengaluru police issue notices to Sandalwood actors over JETLAG overnight pub party

    Karnataka: Bengaluru sub-urban's 'Mallige' corridor installs longest 31m U-girder in country vkp

    Karnataka: Bengaluru sub-urban's 'Mallige' corridor installs longest 31m U-girder in country

    Bengaluru's BBMP sets new record in property tax collection, gathers Rs 3,273 crore by end of December! vkp

    Bengaluru's BBMP sets new record in property tax collection, gathers Rs 3,273 crore by end of December!

    New govt should not revoke investigations ordered by previous administrations: Karnataka HC vkp

    New govt should not revoke investigations ordered by previous administrations: Karnataka HC

    After PM Modi's visit, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel pushes for Mangaluru-Lakshadweep boat service vkp

    After PM Modi’s visit, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel pushes for Mangaluru-Lakshadweep boat service

    Recent Stories

    Makar Sankranti: Til Ladoo to Patisapta; 7 traditional must-eat foods ATG

    Makar Sankranti: Til Ladoo to Patisapta; 7 traditional must-eat foods

    Bilkis Bano's rapists' release cancelled: Key highlights from verdict AJR

    Bilkis Bano's rapists' release cancelled: Key highlights from verdict

    India's resilience: A decade of stability amid adversities stuns world vkp

    India's resilience: A decade of stability amid adversities stuns world

    Football Dusan Vlahovic secures crucial late winner for Juventus, Napoli suffers further setback in Serie A osf

    Dusan Vlahovic secures crucial late winner for Juventus, Napoli suffers further setback in Serie A

    Karanpur Assembly Seat Results: Congress' Rupinder Singh Koonar triumphs over BJP minister Surendra Pal Singh AJR

    Karanpur Assembly Seat Results: Congress' Rupinder Singh Koonar triumphs over BJP minister Surendra Pal Singh

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon