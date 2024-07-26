Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Farha Khan's mother, Menaka Irani passes away in Mumbai aged 79

    Farah Khan and Sajid Khan are mourning the death of their mother, Menaka Irani, who passed away on Friday in Mumbai. Menaka, sister to actors Daisy and Honey Irani, had a brief acting career and had been ill

    Farah Khan and Sajid Khan are grieving the loss of their mother, Menaka Irani, who passed away on Friday in Mumbai. Menaka Irani, also the sister of famed child actors Daisy Irani and Honey Irani, had a brief acting career, making a notable appearance in the 1963 film Bachpan alongside her sister Daisy. Reports indicate that Menaka had been ill for some time prior to her death.

    The news of Menaka Irani’s passing comes shortly after she celebrated her birthday. On July 12, Farah Khan posted a touching tribute to her mother on social media. The heartfelt images showed Farah and her mother holding hands and smiling, including a poignant monochrome photo.

    In her emotional birthday post, Farah reflected on her relationship with her mother, writing, “We all take our mothers for granted… especially me! This last month has been a revelation on how much I love my mom Menka. She has been the strongest, bravest person I’ve ever seen, her sense of humor intact even after multiple surgeries. Happy birthday mom! Today’s a good day to come back home ❤️ can’t wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again.. I love you ❤️”

    The post received an outpouring of support from the film industry, with tributes from veterans such as Anil Kapoor, Zareen Khan, Huma Qureshi, Abhishek Bachchan, and Ananya Panday among others.

    Farah Khan had previously shared how she, her brother Sajid, and their mother faced financial difficulties following their father Kamran Khan’s death due to alcoholism. Recalling those tough times, Farah had noted, “Yes, I belonged to a filmy family, but by the time I turned five, we were the poor cousins. We’d lost all our money, dad’s film had flopped. We had a riches-to-rags story. So, while the rest of the family was thriving, we became the charity cases. Sajid, our mother, and I were supported by our relatives, who graciously let us stay in their house.” She shared these memories on Radio Nasha, highlighting the strength and unity that helped them endure.

    For context, Farah Khan’s maternal aunt, Daisy Irani, is a prominent figure in the film industry, renowned for her roles as a child artist in classics such as Naya Daur, Bandish, Kya Kehna, and Happy New Year.

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2024, 4:04 PM IST
