BREAKING: Karnataka cabinet approves renaming Ramanagara as Bengaluru South district

The Karnataka Cabinet has approved renaming Ramanagara district to Bengaluru South, despite its historical significance to former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy. On June 9, ministers and MLAs petitioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, requesting the renaming and preservation of existing taluks. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar supported the initiative.

Karnataka Cabinet has approved the renaming of Ramanagara district to Bengaluru South district. This change comes despite the district's historical and political significance to former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy, who had developed Ramanagara into a full-fledged district.

On June 9, all ministers and MLAs within the Bengaluru district's jurisdiction submitted a petition to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The petition urged the renaming of Ramanagara district to Bengaluru South district. They also requested that the taluks of Ramanagara, Channapatna, Magadi, Kanakapura, and Harohalli remain unchanged. Additionally, they proposed that the new district's centre be established in Bengaluru South.



Rename Ramanagara as Bengaluru south district: DyCM DK Shivakumar and team submit petition to CM Siddaramaiah

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, along with several other district leaders, has been at the forefront of this renaming initiative. They had collectively petitioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, emphasizing the importance of renaming Ramanagara district, which comprises the taluks of Ramanagara, Channapatna, Magadi, Kanakapura, and Harohalli, to Bengaluru South district. They also propose making Ramanagara the district headquarters.

Historically, the taluks of Doddaballapur, Nelamangala, Yelahanka, Devanahalli, Anekal, Bengaluru South, Bengaluru East, Hoskote, Ramanagara, Magadi, Kanakapura, and Channapatna were part of the larger Bengaluru district. However, a restructuring in 1986 led to the formation of the Bengaluru Rural district, comprising Doddaballapur, Nelamangala, Devanahalli, Hoskote, Channapatna, Ramanagara, Magadi, and Kanakapura taluks.

Latest Videos