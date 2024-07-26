Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING: Karnataka cabinet approves renaming Ramanagara as Bengaluru South district

    The Karnataka Cabinet has approved renaming Ramanagara district to Bengaluru South, despite its historical significance to former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy. On June 9, ministers and MLAs petitioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, requesting the renaming and preservation of existing taluks. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar supported the initiative.

    Karnataka cabinet approves renaming Ramanagara as Bengaluru South district vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 26, 2024, 3:43 PM IST

    Karnataka Cabinet has approved the renaming of Ramanagara district to Bengaluru South district. This change comes despite the district's historical and political significance to former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy, who had developed Ramanagara into a full-fledged district.

    On June 9, all ministers and MLAs within the Bengaluru district's jurisdiction submitted a petition to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The petition urged the renaming of Ramanagara district to Bengaluru South district. They also requested that the taluks of Ramanagara, Channapatna, Magadi, Kanakapura, and Harohalli remain unchanged. Additionally, they proposed that the new district's centre be established in Bengaluru South.

    Rename Ramanagara as Bengaluru south district: DyCM DK Shivakumar and team submit petition to CM Siddaramaiah

    Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, along with several other district leaders, has been at the forefront of this renaming initiative. They had collectively petitioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, emphasizing the importance of renaming Ramanagara district, which comprises the taluks of Ramanagara, Channapatna, Magadi, Kanakapura, and Harohalli, to Bengaluru South district. They also propose making Ramanagara the district headquarters.

    Historically, the taluks of Doddaballapur, Nelamangala, Yelahanka, Devanahalli, Anekal, Bengaluru South, Bengaluru East, Hoskote, Ramanagara, Magadi, Kanakapura, and Channapatna were part of the larger Bengaluru district. However, a restructuring in 1986 led to the formation of the Bengaluru Rural district, comprising Doddaballapur, Nelamangala, Devanahalli, Hoskote, Channapatna, Ramanagara, Magadi, and Kanakapura taluks.

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2024, 3:50 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Actor Vinod Raj hands over Rs one lakh cheque to Renukaswamy wife in Chitradurga vkp

    Actor Vinod Raj hands over Rs 1 lakh cheque to Renukaswamy’s wife in Chitradurga

    Karnataka government's new bill imposes cess on TV and OTT services to fund cultural activists AJR

    Karnataka government's new bill imposes cess on TV and OTT services to fund cultural activists

    Actor Darshan has not changed even after repentance says Ex-jail officer Satish vkp

    'Actor Darshan has not changed even after repentance': Ex-jail officer Satish

    Bengaluru BBMP eases restrictions for cats dogs in apartments read this article vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP gives good news to animal lovers, eases pet restrictions in apartments; read this

    Bengaluru Koramangala PG murder CCTV footage shows culprit stabbing victim crying for help vkp

    Bengaluru’s Koramangala PG murder: CCTV footage shows culprit stabbing victim, crying for help

    Recent Stories

    Gujarat monsoon Farmer and son dance in joy amid rainfall video goes viral WATCH vkp

    Gujarat monsoon: Farmer and son dance in joy amid rainfall; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Rashmika Mandanna in Kerala: Actress spotted at Kubera with Dhanush; over 2000 fans welcome the stars (Video) RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna in Kerala: Actress spotted at Kubera with Dhanush; over 2000 fans welcome the stars (Video)

    Barack Obama endorses Kamala Harris for President in US election 2024, says couldn't be prouder (WATCH) snt

    Barack Obama endorses Kamala Harris for President in US election 2024, says couldn't be prouder (WATCH)

    Grandpa mode on! Superstar Rajinikanth drops daughter Soundarya's son Ved to school, see pictures RKK

    Grandpa mode on! Superstar Rajinikanth drops daughter Soundarya's son Ved to school, see pictures

    Raayan LEAKED Dhanush film out on Tamilrockers Filmyzilla and more RBA

    Raayan LEAKED: Dhanush’s film OUT on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla and more

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon