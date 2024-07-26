Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Gujarat monsoon: Farmer and son dance in joy amid rainfall; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Heavy rains in Gujarat have caused severe flooding and damage but brought relief to Kutch district, which has experienced a long-awaited end to drought. Farmers, including a viral video of a father and son dancing in the floodwaters, are celebrating the newfound water supply. Despite nine fatalities and disruptions, the rains offer hope and optimism for the future.

    Heavy rains have brought both relief and disaster to many states across India, including Gujarat. The state is experiencing severe weather conditions, with reports of hill collapses and widespread flooding. Reservoirs are overflowing, and farmland is submerged, creating significant problems for local communities.

    In Kutch district, however, the intense rainfall has been a blessing for some. After years of drought, the region is finally seeing the land soaked with much-needed water. This sudden turn of events has delighted local farmers, including a father and his son who made headlines with their joyful response.

    Dressed in traditional attire, the farmer in a white dhoti and his son in a black T-shirt and trousers were seen dancing in the floodwaters. Their spirited performance, set to a traditional Gujarati song, quickly captured the hearts of viewers online. The video of their dance has gone viral, receiving widespread acclaim from netizens.

    The farmer and his son’s dance is not just a moment of celebration but also a reflection of the community’s relief. For years, farmers in Kutch struggled with water shortages, and a small dam in the area often remained dry. This year, however, the dam is full, and water is now reaching the farmlands. The heavy rains are expected to ensure sufficient water availability through the coming months, alleviating the previous concerns about water scarcity.

    While the rains have caused significant disruptions and sadly led to nine fatalities, including three in Dwarka, the farmers’ joy highlights the mixed nature of this monsoon season. Despite the challenges, the sight of the land finally receiving adequate water has brought a much-needed sense of optimism and relief.

