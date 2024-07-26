Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: 6 Dharwad villages struggle from water crisis due to delayed repair works in Indiramma lake

    If canal work on Indiramma Lake's (Hulikere) left bank in Dharwad proceeds, it will resolve water issues for six villages. The lake, vital for drinking water, burst in 2019, causing damage and a water crisis. Despite past funding and contractor readiness, delays by Minor Irrigation officials have stalled progress. Minister Santosh Lad must address these issues urgently.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 26, 2024, 4:07 PM IST

    If the canal work on the left bank of Indiramma Lake's 800 acres proceeds as planned, the water problem for six villages will be resolved. In-charge minister Santosh Lad needs to make a decision.

    Indirammana Kare (Hulikeri) in Hulikeri village of Alnavara taluk, Dharwad district, covers 800 acres, with water collected in 350 acres. Previously, around 10 villages, including Alnavara town, relied on this lake for drinking water. However, the lake burst due to heavy flood rains in 2019, causing significant damage. Additionally, the bank of the left bank canal was washed away, resulting in a lack of drinking water.
     

    article_image2

    Despite being the largest lake in the district and collecting enough water during the rainy season, the villagers have complained that the water is not accessible for drinking. In 2019, it was necessary to repair the left bank of the lake, including building repairs and waste disposal work. Farmers and villagers appealed to the district in-charge minister Santosh Lad, but no progress has been made.

     

    article_image3

    In the past three years, the previous BJP government allocated 6 crores for the Minor Irrigation Department to undertake the work. However, due to neglect by the officials of the Minor Irrigation Department, the tender process has been called and cancelled three times. It is reported that the work order has not been processed.

    Currently, to repair the lake, the contractor has left materials for the repair of the canal. The pillars have been removed for the work through JCBs, but the project is halted midway because, according to the villagers, the officials of the Minor Irrigation Department are not processing the work order.

    article_image4

    When contacted, the contractor stated that they have not backed out of the work, but the department is not providing the work order, which has led to the work being stopped.

    Due to the 2019 calamity, the six villages are currently facing a severe water shortage. Villagers and farmers are criticizing the officials and the government for not providing enough water for approximately 1,068 hectares of agricultural land. The district minister needs to address the technical issues with the contractor and the officials’ delays to ensure that the villagers receive water for drinking and agriculture in the coming summer.
     

