Karnataka court grants bail to Karave President Narayana Gowda, activists in nameplate protest case

The 5th additional session court of Devanahalli, Bengaluru rural district, granted bail to Karave President Narayana Gowda and 29 other activists who were arrested in connection with a protest demanding the installation of Kannada nameplates. The case involved the alleged attack on shopfronts and the tearing down of nameplates in languages other than Kannada.

Judge Biradar Devendrappa, who headed the bench, heard the bail application filed by Narayana Gowda and his fellow activists. The controversy unfolded when the Karnataka Defence Forum organised a Kannada nameplate rally in Bengaluru, advocating for 60% of storefront nameplates to be in Kannada.

The rally took a contentious turn as activists reportedly removed nameplates in various languages from shop boards. The police subsequently arrested several Karave activists, including Narayana Gowda, and sent them to Parappana Agrahara Jail. The crucial document—the bail order—is expected to be transmitted to jail officials by mail.

The procedural intricacies mean that the further processes leading to release will only commence upon receipt of this mailed document. If the mail copy arrives promptly, there is a possibility that Narayana Gowda and the activists could be out of jail within seven hours. The Devanahalli Court granted bail to Narayana Gowda and 29 other activists on Saturday after they had been imprisoned since December 27, 2023.

After thoroughly examining the bail application, the court made the decision. The release of the activists, including prominent figures like Karthik Gowda, the president of Karave Bengaluru City Youth Unit, and activists Sarath, Lokesh Gowda, and Hemant, was met with celebration by Karave workers, who welcomed them with garlands and firecrackers.

