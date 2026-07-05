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Telangana Woman Clings to Life for 21 Hours in a Well. Her Rescue Exposes a Robbery Plot | Viral Video
A woman survived nearly 21 hours inside an agricultural well in Telangana's Karimnagar district after she was allegedly robbed and pushed into it by a 21-year-old student. Police said the accused targeted her to clear debts from online gambling.
Telangana Missing Woman Found Alive After Night-Long Ordeal
A 55-year-old woman from Telangana's Karimnagar district survived nearly 21 hours inside a deep agricultural well after she was allegedly robbed and pushed into it by a 21-year-old man, police said.The victim, Tangarala Lakshmi, a daily wage worker, was rescued by villagers the next morning after spending the entire night inside the remote well.
🚨Woman rescued after being robbed and thrown in a well in Telangana's Karimnagar pic.twitter.com/HMkLDKwUwO
— The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) July 5, 2026
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Her survival led police to uncover what they described as a planned robbery that later turned into an attempted murder.
Missing Complaint Took a Dramatic Turn
Lakshmi was reported missing on July 1 after she failed to return home from work. Her son approached the police, who initially registered a routine missing person complaint.
The investigation changed direction the following morning when villagers near Nustulapur found Lakshmi alive inside an agricultural well and alerted police through the emergency helpline.
Shocking 😳 case from Telangana
Miraculous Survival in Karimnagar: Gambling-Addicted Student Robs, Dumps Woman in Well, Cuts Rope — She Clings On for 21 Hours
A 21-year-old degree student, addicted to online gambling and burdened with debt, kidnapped a 55-year-old daily wage… https://t.co/p9fxEWOEAX
— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 5, 2026
After being rescued, she told officers that a stranger had approached her with an offer of work at a farm and convinced her to travel with him.
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Police Say Victim Was Lured to an Isolated Area
According to police, as quoted by NDTV report, the accused first booked a Rapido bike and travelled with Lakshmi towards Thimmapur village. As the area remained busy with traffic and CCTV surveillance, he allegedly shifted her onto his own motorcycle and took her to a deserted road near Nustulapur.
Investigators said the man then robbed Lakshmi of around five grams of gold jewellery, silver anklets weighing about 20 grams and cash.
Police believe the accused decided to kill her to ensure there were no witnesses left who could identify him.
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Fight for Survival Inside the Well
Investigators said Lakshmi was pushed into the deep well after the robbery. She initially managed to stay above the water by holding onto a rope inside the well.
However, police alleged that the accused noticed this and deliberately cut the rope in an attempt to make sure she did not survive.
Despite this, Lakshmi managed to swim to another cable connected to a motor pipeline and held onto it throughout the night. She remained inside the well for nearly 21 hours before local farmers heard her cries and rescued her the following morning.
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Technical Evidence Helped Police Solve the Case
Police formed a special investigation team after Lakshmi's rescue. Officers analysed Rapido booking records, CCTV footage and mobile phone data to trace the suspect.
The accused was identified as 21-year-old Dhamma Dinesh Reddy. During questioning, police said he confessed to the crime.
Investigators also recovered the stolen jewellery after learning that it had allegedly been sold to a jewellery trader. Police arrested the trader as well for allegedly receiving stolen property.
Online Gambling Debts Behind the Crime, Police Say
According to investigators, Dinesh Reddy had lost nearly Rs 4 lakh through online gambling, betting platforms and loan applications. Burdened by mounting debt, he allegedly planned the robbery to arrange money.
Police have arrested the accused and produced him before a court. The investigation is continuing.
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How Social Media Reacted to Woman's 21-Hour Survival in Well
The shocking incident triggered strong reactions on social media, with many praising the woman's courage, applauding the farmers who rescued her and demanding strict punishment for the accused.
Many users described the alleged crime as "heartless" and "evil", expressing disbelief that a 21-year-old student could allegedly push a woman into a well after robbing her.
One user wrote, "Degree student cutting that rope over gambling debts. Straight horror story."
Another account said, "People who commit hardcore and heartless crimes should be dealt differently. They don't deserve any kind of leniency because they're pure evil!"
Several users linked the incident to the growing problem of online gambling. One person commented, "Our youth are on the dangerous path... and this guy is only 21." Another argued that prison should be used to rehabilitate gambling addicts, while those who attempt murder deserve the toughest punishment.
Many people also praised the victim's determination to survive. A person wrote, "Pushing an elderly woman into a well and cutting the rope she's clinging to is absolute peak evil. This woman's sheer willpower and grit to survive 21 hours straight inside that well is nothing short of a miracle. God bless her!"
A 21-year-old degree student, addicted to online gambling and burdened with debt, kidnapped a 55-year-old daily wage worker in Karimnagar, robbed her jewellery and pushed her into a well to kill her. He even cut the rope she clung to. Miraculously, she survived nearly 21 hours by… pic.twitter.com/aUf8YAHFb7
— Ashish (@KP_Aashish) July 5, 2026
Others thanked the local farmers who rescued the woman.
Some users demanded harsher punishment for the accused and called for severe action, while others urged authorities to take stronger steps against crimes linked to online gambling.
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