Investigators said Lakshmi was pushed into the deep well after the robbery. She initially managed to stay above the water by holding onto a rope inside the well.

However, police alleged that the accused noticed this and deliberately cut the rope in an attempt to make sure she did not survive.

Despite this, Lakshmi managed to swim to another cable connected to a motor pipeline and held onto it throughout the night. She remained inside the well for nearly 21 hours before local farmers heard her cries and rescued her the following morning.

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Technical Evidence Helped Police Solve the Case

Police formed a special investigation team after Lakshmi's rescue. Officers analysed Rapido booking records, CCTV footage and mobile phone data to trace the suspect.

The accused was identified as 21-year-old Dhamma Dinesh Reddy. During questioning, police said he confessed to the crime.

Investigators also recovered the stolen jewellery after learning that it had allegedly been sold to a jewellery trader. Police arrested the trader as well for allegedly receiving stolen property.