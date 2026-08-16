A Bengaluru couple shared the detailed costs of moving into a three-bedroom flat in South Bengaluru, which amounted to over Rs 2.5 lakh. The primary expenses included a Rs 1.5 lakh security deposit, Rs 37,000 for a broker, and Rs 60,000 for packers and movers to shift belongings from Kolkata.

Moving into a new home can come with several expenses, especially when belongings have to be shifted from another city. A Bengaluru couple recently revealed the whole cost of relocating into a three-bedroom flat in South Bengaluru, which exceeded Rs 2.5 lakh.

Ana Mishra just rented a three-bedroom house in South Bengaluru with her partner, Ishan. Ishan moved from Kolkata, while Mishra was already residing in another flat in the city. Mishra claims that the security deposit was the biggest cost of the relocation. For the three-bedroom flat in South Bengaluru, the couple paid a deposit of Rs 1.5 lakh.

In order to locate the house, they made the decision to hire a broker. Although they could locate a home without a broker, Mishra said they didn't want to go through the whole search process themselves. They paid Rs 37,000, or one month's rent, to the broker.

To transfer their stuff from Kolkata to Bengaluru, the couple spent packers and movers Rs 60,000. This includes things like a king-size sofa, dining table, shoe rack, and bed.

Mishra mentioned that they thot the furniture's delivery fee of Rs 60,000 was fair. She claims that all of their possessions came undamaged and undamaged. Mishra spent Rs 3,000 to transport personal belongings from her previous Bengaluru home to the new apartment.

Additionally, the couple rented a washing machine, a refrigerator, and a water purifier. These three appliances cost them Rs 2,800 a month. In the meantime, it cost Rs 700 to move their Wi-Fi connection to the new house.

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According to Mishra, they spent a total of Rs 2,53,500 on the shifting procedure. Nevertheless, the expense of furnishing the new house and making other purchases were not included in this sum.