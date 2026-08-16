A 32-year-old civil engineer allegedly killed his wife during a domestic dispute and later died by suicide. The couple was found dead at their Rajeshwari Nagar home.

A Bengaluru-based civil engineer allegedly killed his wife during a domestic dispute and later died by suicide, police said. The couple was found dead at their home in Rajeshwari Nagar, Hegganahalli, on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Sumanth, 32, a civil engineering graduate from Dakshina Kannada, and Padmavathi, 29, a software professional from Hubballi.

Husband called his mother before dying by suicide, police said

According to police, the couple had an argument that turned violent. Sumanth is suspected of assaulting Padmavathi and suffocating her with a pillow, causing her to lose consciousness. Police believe she later died.

After noticing that Padmavathi was not breathing, Sumanth allegedly called his mother and informed her about the incident. He later sent her a message saying he was going to die. His mother alerted the landlord after receiving the message.

When the house was opened, Sumanth was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the hall, while Padmavathi was found dead inside. Rajagopal Nagar Police were informed and reached the spot. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

Both bodies have been sent to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem examinations. Police are trying to determine the exact sequence of events and the circumstances leading to the deaths. The exact cause of Padmavathi's death remains under investigation.

The case has drawn attention to domestic violence and mental health issues.