    Kalaburagi shocker: Minor boy stripped, paraded semi-naked for skipping hostel 'Ambedkar puja' (WATCH)

    A teenager residing at a government hostel in Karnataka's Kalaburagi was reportedly subjected to assault, stripped, and half-nakedly paraded along a road by fellow residents. The incident allegedly occurred due to the teenager's non-attendance at a "BR Ambedkar puja" organized at the hostel.

    Kalaburagi shocker: Minor boy stripped, paraded semi-naked for skipping hostel 'Ambedkar puja' (WATCH)
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 28, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

    In a startling event, a young boy was forcefully stripped and publicly humiliated by a group of students for purportedly refusing to partake in the worship of BR Ambedkar's photograph at a government hostel in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district. The incident occurred on Saturday, prompting the victim's father to file a complaint against the accused students at the Ashok Nagar police station in Kalaburagi city. According to authorities, the victim was enrolled in a Pre-University College and resided at the government hostel.

    The students residing at the hostel regularly conducted worship ceremonies featuring Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's photo every Sunday. However, the victim was unable to attend the worship program last Sunday due to prior commitments.

    The victim had communicated his inability to attend the worship ceremony to the group of students responsible for organizing it. Despite his explanation, the group, along with students from other hostels, proceeded to assault him. In his complaint, the father detailed that his son was forcibly stripped to a semi-nude state and coerced into holding the photo of Ambedkar.

    The accused compelled him to parade while holding the photo, and they fled upon spotting a police vehicle in the vicinity. Authorities have obtained a video of the incident and are actively investigating the case.

    A case has been filed under IPC sections 341, 323, 504,505(2), 506, against the accused students.

